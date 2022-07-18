Around the NFL

Dan Campbell believes Lions may be the Rich Strike of 2022 NFL season

Published: Jul 18, 2022 at 08:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Back in May, the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby saw long-shot Rich Strike storm from the pack, blaze past favorites and make a stunning upset in the final moments of a wild race.

The Detroit Lions hope to be the Rich Strike of the 2022 NFL season.

"We kind of feel like we may be Rich Strike here," head coach Dan Campbell told Peter King of NBC Sports.

The Lions are coming off a 3-13-1 record in Campbell's first season as head coach but battled strong down the stretch, going 3-3 in December and playing tough in several other outings.

Reminded by King that Rich Strike was 16th with 33 seconds left in the Derby before storming to victory, Campbell replied, "One of the most inspiring things I've seen in a long time. It was impressive. It was beautiful."

The Lions have been in the cellar of the NFC North the past four seasons, haven't been to the playoffs since 2016 and famously haven't won a postseason game since 1991.

This offseason has brought optimism that Detroit can take a step forward in its latest rebuild. Campbell's team played gritty in Year 1. After adding horses like first-round picks Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams and free agents D.J. Chark and DeShon Elliott, among others, the Lions believe they can finally make some noise.

"I just think I've got guys like Rich Strike," Campbell said. "Every time we hear the S-O-L, same old Lions, and all the stuff, I think it fuels our fire. We love it. I think that's how we all feel. That's how we all talk. That's how we all think. There's nothing fake about it."

With the Lions set to appear on HBO's Hard Knocks when training camp opens next week, the world will get an inside look at just how Campbell plans to jockey his team from the back of the pack into contention in 2022.

Related Content

news

Raiders RB Kenyan Drake (ankle) 'definitely going to be ready' for training camp

Kenyan Drake wasn't cleared for minicamp last month after suffering a broken ankle in early December that required surgery. But the Raiders RB expects to be ready for training camp even if he's not 100 percent.

news

Bills, Raiders rookies report to training camp today

Rookies for the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders report to training camp today, kicking off a week and a half of report dates until all veterans join camps in just over a week.

news

Eagles' Devon Allen disqualified due to false start in 110M hurdles final at World Athletic Championships

Eagles WR Devon Allen was disqualified from the finals of the 110-meter hurdles at the 2022 World Athletic Championships after he was too quick off the start by one-thousandth of a second.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones 'made significant strides' this offseason with disciplined diet

Patriots QB Mac Jones explains how a disciplined diet has made him better prepared for his second season in the NFL.

news

Eagles' Devon Allen advances to 110-meter hurdles semifinals in 2022 World Athletics Championships

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen has qualified for Sunday's 110-meter semifinals at the World Athletics Championships following a run of 13.47 seconds.

news

Vikings' Justin Jefferson: 'After this year I'll be the best receiver in the NFL'

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has enjoyed a record-setting start to his career. The young wideout is not done yet, expressing confidence that he will be the best WR in the NFL after 2022.

news

Rams LB Bobby Wagner 'didn't want to leave Seattle,' but excited for chance to go home

As Bobby Wagner has adjusted to his new life and new team in Los Angeles the last few months, the linebacker said he's still feeling bittersweet about the end of his time in Seattle, but excited for what comes next.

news

Former four-time Pro Bowler, Raiders OL Richie Incognito announces retirement

Following 13 seasons on the field that included four Pro Bowls and plenty of controversy, Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito announced his retirement on Friday.

news

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz, Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki don't get extensions, as expected

As expected, Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz and Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki will play the 2022 season on the franchise tag.

news

DB Jason McCourty, who won Super Bowl with Patriots, retiring after 13 seasons

Jason McCourty, with help from his three children and wife, announced his retirement in an Instagram video posted Friday.

news

Jessie Bates, Bengals cannot agree to terms on extension ahead of deadline

The Cincinnati Bengals and star safety Jessie Bates aren't expected to reach a deal before Friday's deadline for franchise-tagged players to secure long-term contracts.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW