Dan Campbell believes Lions may be the Rich Strike of 2022 NFL season

Back in May, the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby saw long-shot Rich Strike storm from the pack, blaze past favorites and make a stunning upset in the final moments of a wild race.

The Detroit Lions hope to be the Rich Strike of the 2022 NFL season.

"We kind of feel like we may be Rich Strike here," head coach Dan Campbell told Peter King of NBC Sports.

The Lions are coming off a 3-13-1 record in Campbell's first season as head coach but battled strong down the stretch, going 3-3 in December and playing tough in several other outings.

Reminded by King that Rich Strike was 16th with 33 seconds left in the Derby before storming to victory, Campbell replied, "One of the most inspiring things I've seen in a long time. It was impressive. It was beautiful."

The Lions have been in the cellar of the NFC North the past four seasons, haven't been to the playoffs since 2016 and famously haven't won a postseason game since 1991.

This offseason has brought optimism that Detroit can take a step forward in its latest rebuild. Campbell's team played gritty in Year 1. After adding horses like first-round picks Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams and free agents D.J. Chark and DeShon Elliott, among others, the Lions believe they can finally make some noise.

"I just think I've got guys like Rich Strike," Campbell said. "Every time we hear the S-O-L, same old Lions, and all the stuff, I think it fuels our fire. We love it. I think that's how we all feel. That's how we all talk. That's how we all think. There's nothing fake about it."