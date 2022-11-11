Andre Carter II's NFL draft potential has Army football star on uncommon path

When Nate Woody arrived at his new post as Army defensive coordinator in early 2020, he'd just come from Michigan, a program littered with future NFL players, especially in the pass-rush department. Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, Kwity Paye, Josh Uche and Michael Danna were all NFL draft picks from that 2019 Wolverines defense.

Army, meanwhile, had only produced two draft picks since 1969, both seventh-rounders. Woody knew what he was walking into, and his first impression of Carter wasn't mind-blowing.

"He didn't stand out to me right off right off the bat," Woody admitted.

Having arrived in 2019 at 225 pounds, Carter was coming off a scout-team freshman season in which he mainly focused on bulking up. But once Woody put Carter through a few pass-rush drills in spring ball that year, the coach's impression quickly turned.

"I'd never really seen a 6-7 guy go through some stunts like that. His hips were just so fluid," Woody said. "I thought, my goodness, this guy really could be special."

By the end of that season, Carter earned a pass-rush role on Army's "Cheetah" package when they went nickel or dime on defense. He played well in a win over Georgia Southern, and again in the 15-0 shutout of Navy, then started the bowl game, a 24-21 loss to West Virginia.

In 2021, Carter won a starting job at the "Dog" rusher spot and took the country by storm. Three sacks in the opener at Georgia State, 1.5 against Western Kentucky, two more vs. Ball State and one in a near-upset of Wisconsin -- pretty soon, Carter was a household name. He'd finish his All-America season with a sack, a fourth-down tackle for loss and a fourth-quarter fumble recovery in a bowl-game win over Missouri.

Every NFL team made plans to send evaluators to West Point, if they hadn't already.

"There are pro scouts at our practices every day now, and I mean every single day," Monken said. "The difference (between last season)? Literally, the fact that they're here every day. Here to see Andre."

Some NFL scouts, after Carter first appeared on their radar, were surprised to find out that he was not the son of the former 49ers, Washington and Patriots pass rusher of the same name (with similar dimensions, to boot). But they saw the same loose, fluid bend that Woody did back in 2020. They were impressed at the way Carter moved as a 3-4 outside linebacker in a two-point stance -- sometimes rushing, sometimes dropping -- and shocked to see such a long specimen do it so easily.

"He's got good change of direction, he can run, he can cover, his ball skills are just tremendous," Woody said. "That time he spent at tight end paid off. Great timing, awareness, acceleration ... and that (81 1/2-inch) wingspan, man. He doesn't have to be (next to) a guy to bring him down."