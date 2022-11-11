Around the NFL

NFL teams, players honor military on Veterans Day

Published: Nov 11, 2022 at 08:49 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The NFL world on Veterans Day honored the men and women who have proudly served America.

Here's a collection of tributes to the troops:

Related Content

news

Dak Prescott, Cowboys 'blessed to have' Mike McCarthy ahead of coach's return to Green Bay

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy returns Sunday to Green Bay, where he worked for 13 seasons. McCarthy has mostly deflected comments on his return to Packerland, but QB Dak Prescott acknowledged it's a big game for the coach.

news

Vikings trade of Stefon Diggs to Buffalo worked out for both teams as Justin Jefferson shines

The Vikings trade of WR Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills worked out for both squads as WR Justin Jefferson has shined in Minnesota.

news

Panthers RB D'Onta Foreman pounds Falcons for 130 yards, TD in victory

Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman carried the ball 31 times for 130 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's win over the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Falcons' Arthur Smith bypasses QB change talk after loss: 'As a whole team, we've got to do a better job'

Despite quarterback Marcus Mariota's struggles during the Falcons' 25-15 loss to the Panthers Thursday night, head coach Arthur Smith refused to stack blame on his QB's shoulders, instead saying the entire team had things to work on.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 10: What We Learned from Panthers' win over Falcons on Thursday night

Despite a late scare from the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers held on Thursday night for a victory over their NFC South rivals.

news

Chargers waive 2019 first-round pick DT Jerry Tillery

Having recorded just eight tackles and no starts in 2022, 2019 NFL Draft first-round pick Jerry Tillery has been waived by the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Week 10 Thursday inactives: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

The official inactives for the Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.

news

Texans WR Brandin Cooks says he's 'frustrated' after returning to practice

Texans WR Brandin Cooks is back with Houston after sitting out last week's practices and game. Cooks discussed his feelings on not being traded by this year's deadline and playing on a 'rebuilding' team.

news

Raiders LB Blake Martinez announces retirement after seven seasons

Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez on Thursday announced his retirement from football after seven seasons in the NFL.

news

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel: Tua Tagovailoa's success this season 'not surprising in the least'

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa spent Wednesday gushing about each other, presenting a united front of mutual appreciation and optimism that their partnership can lead the Dolphins to heights unseen in decades.

news

Raiders TE Darren Waller (hamstring), WR Hunter Renfrow (oblique) placed on injured reserve

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow are being placed on injured reserve and will be out for at least the next four games, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Thursday.

