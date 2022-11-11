NFL Week 10 bold predictions: Tony Pollard runs WILD on Packers; Geno Smith outduels Tom Brady

If anyone would have predicted before the season that the Seahawks would own a better record than the Bucs after nine games, his/her sanity would've been questioned. But here we are. Geno in Germany has a nice ring to it, doesn't it? The veteran QB will throw for a pair of scores and rookie running back Kenneth Walker III will run for two more, with the Bucs allowing 30-plus points for just the second time this season.