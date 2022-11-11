Bold Predictions

Presented By

NFL Week 10 bold predictions: Tony Pollard runs WILD on Packers; Geno Smith outduels Tom Brady

Published: Nov 11, 2022 at 10:07 AM

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 10 schedule).

NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_LaDanian_Tomlinson
LaDainian Tomlinson

Sunday's Cowboys-Packers game is full of storylines. Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau. Ezekiel Elliott's potential return to the field. Aaron Rodgers' attempt to avoid a sixth straight loss. The list goes on. But I see Tony Pollard stealing the spotlight. The Dallas RB rushes for 200 yards after logging a career-high 147 scrimmage yards last time out.

Related Links

Nate_Burleson
Nate Burleson

Geno Smith and Tom Brady have each thrown three touchdown passes in a game just once this season. In Germany, Geno outplays TB12 and logs three passing TDs against the Bucs' fifth-ranked pass and scoring defense.

Headshot_Author_Maurice_Jones-Drew_1400x1000
Maurice Jones-Drew

Brothers Dalvin Cook and James Cook face off for the first time in the NFL when the Vikings visit the Bills on Sunday. The family has great reason to celebrate, as each scores a rushing touchdown in the game.

NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_DeAngelo_Hall
DeAngelo Hall

Despite all of the talk around Las Vegas' offense, it's the defense that steps up in Week 10. Ranked last in the NFL with just five takeaways on the season, the Raiders' D forces four turnovers to lead Vegas to victory over the Jeff Saturday-led Colts.

NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Marc_Ross
Marc Ross

If anyone would have predicted before the season that the Seahawks would own a better record than the Bucs after nine games, his/her sanity would've been questioned. But here we are. Geno in Germany has a nice ring to it, doesn't it? The veteran QB will throw for a pair of scores and rookie running back Kenneth Walker III will run for two more, with the Bucs allowing 30-plus points for just the second time this season.

Full NFL Week 10 schedule

Thursday, November 10

Sunday, November 13

Monday, November 14

Related Content

news

NFL Week 9 bold predictions: Justin Fields' career day lifts Bears over Dolphins; Kadarius Toney TD?

Can Justin Fields continue his rise to knock off the Dolphins? Will Patrick Mahomes connect with newcomer Kadarius Toney in the receiver's first game as a Chief? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 9 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Week 8 bold predictions: Aaron Rodgers shut out by Bills; Geno Smith torches Giants with five TDs

Is Aaron Rodgers about to hit a new low in Buffalo? Will Geno Smith light up his former team when the Giants visit Seattle? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 8 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Week 7 bold predictions: Packers lose third straight; Aidan Hutchinson outplays Micah Parsons

Will Aaron Rodgers and the struggling Packers lose a third straight game? Can rookie Aidan Hutchinson outshine Defensive Player of the Year front-runner Micah Parsons? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 7 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Week 6 bold predictions: Zach Wilson outduels Aaron Rodgers; Eagles' D steals shine from DAL unit

Will Zach Wilson outduel Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau? Can the Eagles end Cooper Rush's win streak? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 6 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Week 5 bold predictions: Panthers upset 49ers; Julio Jones finds Fountain of Youth vs. Falcons

Can Baker Mayfield's Panthers find a way to upend the 49ers? How will Julio Jones fare against his former team? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 5 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Week 4 bold predictions: Lamar Jackson shreds Bills; Devin Lloyd for Defensive Rookie of the Year!

Is Lamar Jackson about to run circles around the top-ranked Bills defense? What will Devin Lloyd do to further his Defensive Rookie of the Year candidacy? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 4 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Week 3 bold predictions: Colts upset Chiefs; Darius Slay keeps balling with pick-six

Can the Colts notch their first win in style by handing the Chiefs their first loss? Will Darius Slay provide an encore to his two-pick performance? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 3 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Week 2 bold predictions: Tua Tagovailoa enjoys perfect outing; revenge for Jalen Reagor!

Is Tua Tagovailoa about to provide the best performance of his young career? Can Bill Belichick avoid his first 0-2 start since 2001? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 2 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Week 1 bold predictions: A.J. Brown has Terrell Owens-like debut with Philly; pair of rookies shine

How will A.J. Brown perform in his first game as an Eagle? Which rookies will shine in their NFL debuts? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 1 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Championship Sunday bold predictions: Rams finally snap skid vs. 49ers; Joe Burrow shreds Chiefs

Will Sean McVay's Rams snap their six-game skid vs. Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers? Can Joe Burrow lead the Bengals over the Chiefs for the second time this season? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Championship Sunday.

news

NFL Divisional Round bold predictions: Rams baffle Tom Brady; Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase go off

Can Jalen Ramsey and the Rams' defense flummox Tom Brady? Will Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase torch the top-seeded Titans? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for the Divisional Round.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE