NFL Week 10 bold predictions: Tony Pollard runs WILD on Packers; Geno Smith outduels Tom Brady

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 10 schedule).
Sunday's Cowboys-Packers game is full of storylines. Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau. Ezekiel Elliott's potential return to the field. Aaron Rodgers' attempt to avoid a sixth straight loss. The list goes on. But I see Tony Pollard stealing the spotlight. The Dallas RB rushes for 200 yards after logging a career-high 147 scrimmage yards last time out.
Geno Smith and Tom Brady have each thrown three touchdown passes in a game just once this season. In Germany, Geno outplays TB12 and logs three passing TDs against the Bucs' fifth-ranked pass and scoring defense.
Brothers Dalvin Cook and James Cook face off for the first time in the NFL when the Vikings visit the Bills on Sunday. The family has great reason to celebrate, as each scores a rushing touchdown in the game.
Despite all of the talk around Las Vegas' offense, it's the defense that steps up in Week 10. Ranked last in the NFL with just five takeaways on the season, the Raiders' D forces four turnovers to lead Vegas to victory over the Jeff Saturday-led Colts.
If anyone would have predicted before the season that the Seahawks would own a better record than the Bucs after nine games, his/her sanity would've been questioned. But here we are. Geno in Germany has a nice ring to it, doesn't it? The veteran QB will throw for a pair of scores and rookie running back Kenneth Walker III will run for two more, with the Bucs allowing 30-plus points for just the second time this season.
Full NFL Week 10 schedule
Thursday, November 10
Sunday, November 13
- Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich, Germany (9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network)
- Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Houston Texans at New York Giants (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC/Universo)
Monday, November 14
- Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles (8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN Deportes)