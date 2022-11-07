Around the NFL

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy focusing on winning, not returning to Green Bay

Published: Nov 07, 2022 at 06:05 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field this Sunday sets the table for a game with emotional ties for both sides, but beating his former team isn't necessarily adding to the Cowboys coach's motivation for a win in Week 10.

"I really want to win the game. Is that good enough?" said McCarthy, via the team's website. "I mean, it'd be great. We're 6-2 -- this is for me, it's really the same as it's always been. You have a chance to really take a deep dive into the things that we've done very well and things that we need to improve on, and that's really what we spent [Monday] on."

McCarthy's long and successful tenure with the Packers stands as a prominent era for a franchise with rich history. From 2006 to 2018, McCarthy's time in Green Bay included six NFC North titles, four NFC Championship Game appearances and a victory in Super Bowl XLV. McCarthy oversaw a delicate transfer from one Hall of Fame quarterback to another (Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers), and his 125 regular-season wins as Packers coach stand as the second-most in the franchise's storied history.

His run with the Packers eventually fizzled into an unceremonious end during the 2018 season when the club fired McCarthy following a Week 13 loss. The soon-to-be 59-year-old took a year off from coaching before the Cowboys came calling ahead of the 2022 season.

McCarthy on Monday did admit that he talked to his team about his experience in Green Bay, but maintained the focus of his message was aimed at realizing the situation of visiting a reeling Packers team that hasn't played a home game since Week 6 (Oct. 16).

"I don't think I would have been doing my job if I didn't address it," he said. "Trust me, I'm the last person that wants to create any type of distraction or questions for someone else because, you know, we're at the point here now we're starting the third quarter of the season. We know what it takes to win a football game and they're obviously coming off a tough loss. We're really trying to get an advantage today and we're going to be spending the afternoon working on Green Bay -- that's really where my mind is at."

Coming off its bye week, Dallas enters Green Bay with a 6-2 record and in need of a win to stay afloat amid a competitive NFC East. The Cowboys face a Packers team that lost its fifth straight game Sunday, and is seemingly circling the drain as major injuries continue to mount.

How McCarthy will be received at Lambeau remains to be seen. McCarthy started Monday's news conference downplaying his return to Green Bay, but got emotional once talking further about a city that named a street after him after bringing the the Vince Lombardi Trophy back to Titletown. McCarthy gathered himself before mentioning several assistant coaches on his staff also making their returns to Green Bay, and reverted back to his initial thoughts about the game when talking about his players.

The emotions will certainly be there for McCarthy, but the Cowboys coach only hopes to release them following a victory on Sunday.

"Well definitely, there's 10 of us that did spend time there," McCarthy said. "Sometimes life gives you an opportunity to go full circle to go back and show how much you've grown, and that's part of our contribution to winning the game this week. … I think anytime a team from this part of the country goes north. There's a difference -- the grass is different, the weather is changing -- so I'm really focused on making sure our team is ready to do the things we need to do to win the game, you know, and just make sure they're ready for this stadium.

"You know, a lot of our guys have never played there. … We've talked about it briefly this morning and we all want to go there and win the game."

Related Content

news

Cardinals safety Budda Baker expected to miss multiple weeks with high ankle sprain

Two-time All-Pro safety Budda Baker suffered a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss multiple weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport added the hope is Baker will return in two or three weeks based on the severity of the injury.

news

Week 9 Monday night inactives: Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints

The official inactives for the Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen expected to be limited this week due to elbow injury

Bills QB Josh Allen is likely to be limited in the days leading up to Buffalo's Week 10 game against the Vikings, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

P.J. Walker to start at QB for Panthers on 'TNF' vs. Falcons

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported that Panthers QB P.J. Walker is expected to get the start Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Colts name Jeff Saturday interim head coach after firing Frank Reich

The Colts decided to replace their head coach with another former NFL player -- just not the one anyone expected. Longtime Colts center Jeff Saturday has been named interim head coach following the firing of Frank Reich, the team announced Monday.

news

Giants safety Xavier McKinney suffers broken hand in ATV accident during bye week

Giants safety Xavier McKinney suffered a broken hand as a result of an ATV accident during his bye week trip to Cabo, which will keep him sidelined for several weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Colts fire coach Frank Reich after 3-5-1 start to 2022 season

The Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich after 3-5-1 start to 2022 season. It's the third major move in as many weeks for a struggling Indy squad that came into the season with postseason aspirations.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill on record-setting start to season: 'I'm like a kid in a candy store'

Tyreek Hill continues to put up mindboggling numbers in his first season in Mike McDaniel's system. In Sunday's 35-32 victory in Chicago, the Dolphins WR generated seven catches for 143 yards and a touchdown

news

Davante Adams on Raiders' latest collapse: 'There's no reason why we should be losing games like this'

The Raiders once again dashed out to a big lead only to watch it wither away in yet another loss, collapsing for a 27-20 road loss to the Jaguars. WR Davante Adams said after the game, "There's no reason why we should be losing games like this."

news

Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks fires two more assistant coaches in wake of loss to Bengals

Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks made Monday morning coaching changes after the club's 42-21 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The team fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE