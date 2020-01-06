Around the NFL

Mike McCarthy signs five-year deal to be Cowboys HC

Published: Jan 06, 2020 at 02:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys took quite some time to part with their former head coach, and very little of it to find their next person for the job.

Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy has signed a deal to become the Cowboys' next head coach, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team later made the deal official on Tuesday.

Rapoport later added that McCarthy's deal with the Cowboys is for five years.

McCarthy's hiring comes less than a day after the Cowboys officially parted ways with Jason Garrett after nine seasons as the team's head coach.

McCarthy spent last season out of football after 13 seasons served as the head coach of the Packers. He came into this year's hiring cycle prepared, completing interviews with the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants in the last few weeks before heading to Frisco, Texas, over the weekend.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was apparently sold on what McCarthy was offering, securing the franchise's eighth full-time head coach in one of the quickest head-coaching searches one will ever see in the NFL. Marvin Lewis was the only other candidate to be interviewed by the Cowboys before they decided on McCarthy, a candidate who boasts 26 years of NFL coaching experience.

McCarthy's departure from Green Bay was fairly acrimonious, but his success there cannot be denied. McCarthy's Packers made nine playoff appearances in his 13 years there, including an appearance and victory in Super Bowl XLV. His teams held a vice grip on the NFC North for much of the century's second decade, winning five division titles in six years from 2011-2016. McCarthy posted a 125-77-2 record with the Packers.

Jones needn't look too far into the past to see why he might want McCarthy in Dallas. It was McCarthy's Packers who came to Arlington in 2016 and upset the favored Cowboys, 34-31, capped by an incredible completion from Aaron Rodgers to Jared Cook that set up Mason Crosby's game-winning field goal. Two seasons earlier, Jones' Cowboys fell to the Packers on the road in a game many still remember for its controversial ending involving a Dez Bryant reception that ultimately wasn't upon review.

The most intriguing part of McCarthy's hiring, beyond its expedience, is how McCarthy might fit with wunderkind offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, or if that pairing will even happen. Rapoport reports McCarthy is open to keeping Moore on his staff.

McCarthy was the primary play-caller in Green Bay for the majority of his time there (producing the NFL's No. 3 scoring offense in that stretch of time), which became something of a sticking point in his final weeks leading the Packers. McCarthy's approach, once ahead of its time, grew to be viewed as antiquated and himself rigid in his willingness to adjust. He and Rodgers frequently disagreed and undercut Green Bay's offensive potential.

McCarthy shouldn't expect to have the same issue with Dak Prescott in Dallas, but how the structure and responsibilities of McCarthy's staff shake out will be interesting. A pairing with Moore might be exactly what McCarthy needs to take the Cowboys' offense into the 2020s.

Jones' Cowboys reached a crossroads this season when Garrett failed to lead the talented squad to the postseason, despite competing in an underperforming NFC East. Under McCarthy, he should expect to return to the playoffs, where the coach has won 10 times, tied for 13th most in NFL history.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson among those who could set new single-season records

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson have already propelled their teams to division titles, but individual acclaim could well be on the horizon.

news

Week 17 Thursday inactives: Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans

The official inactives for the Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (hand) active, RB Tony Pollard (thigh) inactive vs. Titans

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is active for Thursday's Week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts practices for first time since injuring shoulder in Week 15

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, which was his first practice since he injured his shoulder in a Week 15 win over the Chicago Bears.

news

Titans place QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) on injured reserve; season likely over

The Titans placed starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve Thursday, likely ending his 2022 season. Tannehill recently underwent surgery on his injured ankle and has missed Tennessee's last two games.

news

Chargers designate LB Joey Bosa (groin) to return from injured reserve

The Chargers designated Joey Bosa to return from injured reserve Thursday, opening a 21-day window for the edge rusher to return to the active roster. In that window, he'll be allowed to practice and is expected to participate in Thursday's session.

news

8,292 days: Buccaneers QB Tom Brady has spent half of his life playing in NFL

As of Thursday, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady officially has been in the NFL for half of his life.

news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (thigh) to be inactive; Titans starting QB Joshua Dobbs on 'TNF'

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (thigh) will be inactive tonight against the Titans, and Tennessee is planning on starting Joshua Dobbs at quarterback, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Buffalo Bills Foundation, NFL Foundation, Highmark donate $300,000 to blizzard-relief efforts

The Buffalo Bills Foundation, NFL Foundation and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York are joining together to donate $300,000 to Western New York and the city of Buffalo in response to the disastrous winter storms over the holidays.

news

Colts C Ryan Kelly reflects on revolving door at QB: 'Tougher' when you go different week-to-week

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly reflected on the revolving door at the quarterback position, admitting it's tough changing the signal-caller week-to-week but expressing the need for Indy to keep playing hard.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams on Derek Carr benching: He's the 'reason I came here in the first place'

After Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels benched quarterback Derek Carr on Wednesday, wide receiver Davante Adams offered support for his longtime friend and told reporters he was focused on finishing out the season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE