Mike McCarthy signs five-year deal to be Cowboys HC

Jones needn't look too far into the past to see why he might want McCarthy in Dallas. It was McCarthy's Packers who came to Arlington in 2016 and upset the favored Cowboys, 34-31, capped by an incredible completion from Aaron Rodgers to Jared Cook that set up Mason Crosby's game-winning field goal. Two seasons earlier, Jones' Cowboys fell to the Packers on the road in a game many still remember for its controversial ending involving a Dez Bryant reception that ultimately wasn't upon review.