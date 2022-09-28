NFL QB Index, Week 4: Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson coming for No. 1 spot; Russell Wilson tumbles

2022 stats: 3 games | 58.7 pct | 901 pass yds | 5.8 ypa | 5 pass TD | 3 INT | 6 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 4 fumbles





In a stunning development to readers of this column, Flacco tumbled back to waking-day earth during Sunday's loss to the Bengals. His abysmal outing was highlighted by not one, not two, but THREE Trey Hendrickson strip-sacks in the pocket, an area of the field where Flacco moves with the grace and speed of a bale of hay.





UPDATE: On Wednesday, Jets coach Robert Saleh announced that Zach Wilson has been medically cleared to play. Perhaps he'll make his season debut Sunday in Pittsburgh.