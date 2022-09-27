Around the NFL

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (back) planning to play Thursday vs. Bengals

Published: Sep 27, 2022 at 03:07 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Tua Tagovailoa doesn't have much time to rest his aching back with the Miami Dolphins playing in Cincinnati on Thursday night.

The quarterback said Tuesday he's preparing to play the Bengals despite dealing with a back injury that hampered him in the Dolphins' victory over Buffalo on Sunday.

"That's the plan," he said. "Doing everything I can to get back out there. So, hopefully, I can get out there and play."

Tagovailoa said it's mostly the back injury that's bothered him since Sunday, not the ankle issue that's also on the injury report.

"I've been up here, getting treatment, doing everything I can to get as close to 100% as possible," he said. "That means, after all of this, staying as long as I have to until these guys have to go home."

The signal-caller noted that it was "difficult" to throw the ball in the second half Sunday due to the back injury.

"I would say everything," Tagovailoa said of how the back issue affects his play. "Having to twist to hand the ball off, having to toss a ball, having to throw the ball – every aspect of it."

Tagovailoa left Sunday's win over Buffalo at the end of the first half after taking a hit that caused the quarterback's head to slam against the turf. Tagovailoa stood up and took a few steps before stumbling. He was examined for a possible concussion before being cleared to return. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday that the NFL Players Association planned to initiate an investigation into the team's handling of Tagovailoa's concussion evaluation.

Tua said Tuesday he's not dealing with any sort of head injury.

With the Dolphins playing Thursday night, it puts Tagovailoa's availability in question. Coach Mike McDaniel said if it were a normal week, the QB would have been limited Tuesday and probably questionable for the game.

McDaniel noted that trying to prepare both Tua and backup Teddy Bridgewater on a short week makes things difficult.

"It's a tricky scenario," the coach said. "Luckily, it's one of the reasons why we feel so fortunate to have Teddy. But if this were an actual real practice on a normal week, Tua would be limited, and he would be questionable for the game. As far as walkthroughs and stuff and just in general, this much I know about Tua, him and my relationship is strong. Him talking to me, I can tell in his voice he is literally going to do everything that he can and in his power. … I know that he is going to do everything that he can to play. So, I'll know if he doesn't play that, it literally was not possible. And we're just taking measures accordingly for Teddy beyond that. But happy with the way he's so far progressed, and feel very optimistic because of how he's gone about it."

After Tuesday's walkthrough, the Dolphins will evaluate where Tagovailoa is on Wednesday before deciding on his designation for Thursday's game.

McDaniel noted that he hopes to have a definitive decision by Wednesday or early Thursday.

Related Content

news

Giants WR Sterling Shepard suffered torn ACL vs. Cowboys

Giants WR Sterling Shepard suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the 2022 season, head coach Brian Daboll announced Tuesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Tom Brady: Bucs practicing in Miami due to Hurricane Ian is no excuse when preparing for Chiefs

Bucs QB Tom Brady won't allow the Bucs to use the jostled schedule as a reason to be ill-prepared to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday night.

news

Mike McCarthy on backup QB Cooper Rush leading Cowboys to back-to-back wins: 'He doesn't get rattled'

The Cowboys have won two straight games with QB Cooper Rush, who has helped keep the team afloat in the early portion of the 2022 season following Dak Precott's thumb injury.

news

Giants WR Kenny Golladay 'beating myself up' over fourth-quarter drop vs. Cowboys

Giants WR Kenny Golladay, who is the subject of trade rumors in New York, dropped a big third-down pass in the fourth quarter of Monday night's loss to the Cowboys.

news

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) not expected to have long-term injury after encouraging test results

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning that St. Brown underwent tests Monday on the ankle injury, and the results were encouraging overall, per sources informed of the situation.

news

Giants O-line takes blame for rough night vs. Cowboys: 'This loss is on us up front'

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was under duress all night in New York's first loss of the season, and his offensive line took the blame for the defeat following the game.

news

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb atones for drop with game-changing one-handed TD catch

Up until his catch-of-the-year candidate, CeeDee Lamb's night had been lamented by early drops, but his 1-yard grab changed all that and propelled the Cowboys to a 23-16 win over the Giants on "Monday Night Football."

news

Demarcus Lawrence leads Cowboys with three-sack night: 'Energy was up, my body felt good today, so I attacked it'

Two-time Pro Bowler Demarcus Lawrence matched his career high with three sacks to key an overwhelming Dallas pass rush that battered New York quarterback Daniel Jones in the Cowboys' 23-16 victory.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Cowboys' win over Giants on Monday night

A sensational one-handed touchdown catch by Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb proved to be the turning point in Dallas' win over New York on Monday night.

news

Chargers HC Brandon Staley clarifies choice on Justin Herbert playing all of blowout loss: 'It was my decision to keep him out there'

Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley changed his stance a bit Monday, stating it was his decision to keep QB Justin Herbert in for the duration of a 38-10 loss on Sunday -- and he it's a decision he does not regret.

