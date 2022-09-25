Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa returns versus Bills after briefly exiting with head injury 

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the Dolphins' game versus the Buffalo Bills late in the second quarter after suffering a head injury, but returned to start the second half.

The Bills' Matt Milano hit Tagovailoa at the end of a pass play, and the quarterback went to the ground hard, with the back of his helmet appearing to hit the turf. Tagovailoa looked disoriented and stumbled after the play, and headed to the locker room with a few minutes left in the first half. He was initially announced as questionable to return, but did come back onto the field for the third quarter.

Backup Teddy Bridgewater came in at QB while Tagovailoa was out, taking three snaps before Miami punted.