Jets QB Zach Wilson medically cleared, expected to play Sunday vs. Steelers

Zach Wilson is back. The quarterback has been medically cleared to return to the field, Jets coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday, and Wilson is on track to play Sunday versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wilson has missed the last month and a half due to a knee injury sustained during New York's first preseason contest. Wilson underwent successful surgery on his meniscus just a few days after suffering the injury in August, placing him on a timetable for return that left Week 1 as a possibility.

Instead, the Jets have exercised an abundance of caution, relying on veteran Joe Flacco to handle starting quarterback duties while giving Wilson plenty of time to make a full recovery. That process appears complete with Wednesday's news.

Wilson returns to a Jets team that stands at 1-2, scoring a stunning comeback win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 thanks to a vintage performance from Flacco. New York's long-term plan revolves around the development of Wilson, the second-year quarterback who entered 2022 with optimism thanks to an offseason that saw the Jets add key contributors on both sides of the ball.