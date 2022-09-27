Giants WR Sterling Shepard suffered torn ACL vs. Cowboys

The Giants' receiving corps took a hit in Monday night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Sterling Shepard suffered a torn ACL during the game and will miss the rest of the 2022 season, head coach Brian Daboll announced Tuesday.

"He's a tremendous person," Daboll said. "I feel terrible for him."

Shepard was carted off the field after falling to the turf and clutching his knee late in Monday night's game. The initial fears of a serious injury following the non-contact play have not only come to fruition, but continues a harrowing stretch for the veteran wideout.

The 29-year-old spent the past year rehabbing from a torn Achilles that cut his 2021 season short after seven games. Amid that rehab, Shepard restructured his contract in order to remain with the team and stood as the longest-tenured Giant entering the 2022 season.

Shepard tallied 13 receptions for 154 yards and one touchdown in three games upon his return.

The loss of Shepard shakes things up for a Giants receiving room with several questions. Former first-round pick Kadarius Toney has dealt with injuries and sparse playing time when healthy this season, and Kenny Golladay has been the recent subject of trade rumors due to his poor production and high-priced contract.