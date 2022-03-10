Sterling Shepard agrees to restructured contract with Giants to return to New York for seventh season

Shepard has never been a game-breaking receiver in New York, but he's certainly been a consistent one. The wideout has caught at least 57 passes in all but one season -- his most recent -- racking up 3,518 yards, 20 touchdowns and an average of 11.2 yards per reception from 2016-2020. The 2021 season was a frustrating one for all, including Shepard, who was able to appear in just seven games, catching 36 passes for 366 yards and one touchdown as part of the league's second-worst passing offense.