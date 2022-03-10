Sterling Shepard agrees to restructured contract with Giants to return to New York for seventh season

Sterling Shepard is sticking around to try to help the Giants turn things around.
The receiver and New York have agreed to a restructured contract, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported. The agreement means the Giants' longest-tenured player will remain with the team for a seventh season.
Shepard has never been a game-breaking receiver in New York, but he's certainly been a consistent one. The wideout has caught at least 57 passes in all but one season -- his most recent -- racking up 3,518 yards, 20 touchdowns and an average of 11.2 yards per reception from 2016-2020. The 2021 season was a frustrating one for all, including Shepard, who was able to appear in just seven games, catching 36 passes for 366 yards and one touchdown as part of the league's second-worst passing offense.
A second-round pick out of Oklahoma in 2016, Shepard has met expectations with the Giants, even as the team has faltered elsewhere. With Daniel Jones returning for a fourth season with the team in 2022, he'll have a familiar target in Shepard.