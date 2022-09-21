NFL QB Index, Week 3: Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa soar into top 10

NOTE: Up/down arrows illustrate movement from the Week 2 QB Index. Rankings reflect each quarterback's standing heading into Week 3.
2022 stats: 2 games | 75.4 pct | 614 pass yds | 8.9 ypa | 7 pass TD | 2 INT | 66 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 0 fumbles
Sitting atop the QB Index a week ago, Allen only strengthened his grip. His flawless outing against the Titans showed Buffalo’s pole star at the height of his abilities. Allen’s quick decisions and arm strength leave little room for error in the secondary. At home in an offense he’s intimately familiar with, Allen is surrounded by players he’s battled beside for years. His connection with Stefon Diggs is airtight, arguably tops in the AFC, creating moments where the two operate in total concert. Their third scoring connection put the game away early, but this on-the-money 46-yarder snapped Tennessee’s spirit in two. That’s what Buffalo does.
2022 stats: 2 games | 73 pct | 595 pass yds | 8 ypa | 7 pass TD | 0 INT | 4 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 1 fumble
An up-and-down version of Mahomes remains finer than 99.99 percent of what Earth has to offer. He’s 22-3 against the AFC West, making the Chargers his latest victim despite a trio of turnover-worthy plays. Asante Samuel Jr. appeared to pick off the Chiefs’ quarterback on a would-be game-changing grab that was overturned by officials. A Nasir Adderley interception was conked out by an illegal contact penalty. Mahomes turned both of those fortunate tics into touchdown drives. His on-the-run scoring strike to Justin Watson feels meat and potatoes for Mahomes when it would stand out as the next guy’s season-long high point. His field awareness, sidearm spellcasting and unshakeable demeanor paint the picture of a quarterback at peace with his day job.
2022 stats: 2 games | 72 pct | 613 pass yds | 7.5 ypa | 6 pass TD | 1 INT | 2 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 0 fumbles
Herbert showed the world last Thursday how far he’s willing to go. Playing through the pain of numerous monster hits that triggered fractured rib cartilage, Herbert had onlookers calling for him to be yanked from the game. Especially after the third-year wonder was unable to uncork the ball -- or run through open space -- on a key third-and-1. Herbert’s top moment as a pro came next: Ripping a 35-yard flaming arrow through two Chiefs into the hands of DeAndre Carter. The loss to Kansas City also included a crushing pick-six -- partially off a miscommunication with Gerald Everett -- but we learned what burns inside this MVP-level talent.
2022 stats: 2 games | 64.4 pct | 531 pass yds | 9 ypa | 6 pass TD | 1 INT | 136 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 1 fumble
I see a quarterback making the finest throws of his career. For the second week running, Jackson created art with Rashod Bateman, hitting the wideout in stride on a 75-yard race to the end zone. His bullet to Demarcus Robinson and rip to Mark Andrews gush precision and arm strength. Vintage Lamar then erupted on his 79-yard downhill-freight-train act through a scrambled Dolphins defense. It wasn’t perfect: Jackson fumbled on fourth down at Miami’s 1-yard line and was later stuffed on fourth-and-1 at the Miami 40. Maybe he won’t be asked to do it all when J.K. Dobbins returns to lift a running game that’s managed just 82 yards in two games beyond Jackson’s handiwork.
2022 stats: 2 games | 59 pct | 402 pass yds | 6.6 ypa | 2 pass TD | 1 INT | -3 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 1 fumble
Well into his 40s, Brady is traveling through a period of life that grows tricky for many. He still has the arm strength, though, as evidenced by his behavior toward a doomed Microsoft Surface. (The Saints have that effect on him.) The arm power also showed on a picture-perfect touchdown blast to Breshad Perriman. With Chris Godwin and Julio Jones banged up -- and Mike Evans suspended one game after rushing to his quarterback’s defense -- the receiver-thin Bucs aren’t an easy watch these days on offense. Still, nothing suggests an agitated Brady won’t figure it out.
2022 stats: 2 games | 69.5 pct | 429 pass yds | 7.3 ypa | 2 pass TD | 1 INT | 9 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 2 fumbles
The Packers have potent tools beyond the arm of Rodgers. Chicago’s defense learned that Sunday night as dual chaos-spinners Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon piled up nearly 200 rushing yards at 5.8 yards per clip. In between said romps on the ground, Rodgers showed off his arm on a pristinely placed 55-yard bomb to Sammy Watkins while spreading the ball to eight different pass-catchers. Some of those throws were Aa-Rod-level special, including this one to Jones, who should only grow inside a passing game looking for heroes in a post-Davante Adams universe.
2022 stats: 2 games | 72.7 pct | 512 pass yds | 6.6 ypa | 4 pass TD | 5 INT | 2 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 1 fumble
Stafford’s elbow looked just fine on this juicy sidearm lob that was dropped by Tyler Higbee in Sunday’s win over the Falcons. The Rams quarterback threw another deep pick, but was lights out in the short game, completing 13-of-14 passes for two scores on throws of 15 yards or less. Stafford’s connection with Cooper Kupp remains not unlike Aquaman speaking telepathically with an eel. Our boy Ben Skowronek is involved -- Allen Robinson, too -- inside a streaky but enticing Rams offense that lives and dies depending on Stafford’s mood.
2022 stats: 2 games | 63.9 pct | 470 pass yds | 5.7 ypa | 3 pass TD | 1 INT | 57 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 0 fumbles
For seven-plus quarters, the Cardinals operated as the NFC’s most disappointing team. Then Kyler came calling: Bobbing, swirling and dancing away from evil on the most exciting two-point conversion in human history. Murray spent 20.8 seconds and traveled 84.9 yards looking for a worthy target -- evading a gassed three-man Raiders rush -- before deciding to dance into the end zone on his lonesome. It served as the opening stanza of a thrilling comeback that saved Arizona’s year and reminded us that Murray -- shaking off a drama-filled offseason -- is truly special.
2022 stats: 2 games | 69.8 pct | 576 pass yds | 9.1 ypa | 1 pass TD | 1 INT | 147 rush yds | 3 rush TD | 1 fumble
Hurts is making the leap before our eyes. In full control on Monday night against the Vikings, the versatile signal-caller decisively tossed a 13-yard dart to Dallas Goedert under pressure before using his powerful legs to plow through defenders for the game’s opening score. For the lingering WHAT ABOUT HIS ARM? crowd, Hurts fed that debate a bottle of sleeping pills with a perfectly placed 53-yard rocket to Quez Watkins that pushed the Vikings into a 14-0 hole. During a shining first half, Hurts amassed 301 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns. Philly is a load to deal with because opponents must respect the threat of DeVonta Smith, the devastating nature of A.J. Brown and Hurts on the ground -- as evidenced by his 26-yard dash to the end zone that shot an arrow through Minnesota’s inner world.
2022 stats: 2 games | 71.1 pct | 739 pass yds | 8.9 ypa | 7 pass TD | 2 INT | 1 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 1 fumble
On Sunday, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle became the first two teammates in the Super Bowl era to each post 170-plus receiving yards and two scores in the same game. Their presence helped Tua to his finest career outing and flipped the narrative on a quarterback who appeared to be serving up another bland dish with the Ravens ahead 35-14 in the fourth quarter. Tua then awoke, scattering Baltimore’s secondary with 60- and 48-yard bombs to Hill and the game-winning jump ball to Waddle. Tagovailoa's six touchdowns on the day represent 18 percent of his scoring strikes over a three-year career. While a statistical outlier, it’s fair to wonder if more monster outings lie ahead in Mike McDaniel’s offense. We’ve been waiting for a signature moment from this quarterback. Is Tua set to bloom into something nuclear?
2022 stats: 2 games | 64 pct | 537 pass yds | 6 ypa | 3 pass TD | 4 INT | 73 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 3 fumbles
Burrow has struggled to the tune of 13 sacks behind a line that vibes more “underwater” than “rebuilt.” Over the first two weeks, the Steelers and Cowboys prioritized taking away big plays downfield to make Burrow and the boys work for points. “Teams are going to keep playing us in soft zone until we prove that we can beat them that way,” Burrow said, per The Athletic. “We are going to have to win a different way this year." A surprisingly moribund ground game hasn’t forced defenses to change their approach. The protection problems -- Burrow’s on pace for 111 takedowns -- also point to him holding the ball too long on occasion. He’s a bona fide talent, but this offense is searching.
2022 stats: 2 games | 58.9 pct | 559 pass yds | 7.7 ypa | 2 pass TD | 1 INT | 5 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 0 fumbles
Saddled by Nathaniel Hackett's clock-management adventures, game-day communication issues and obsession with thrusting Brandon McManus into the spotlight, the Wilson-led offense has arrived like a wet fart. The red-zone issues are messy: The Broncos have failed to score a touchdown on five straight goal-to-go drives, tying the longest such streak by any team to start a season over the past 30 years. Denver leads the league with 25 penalties, while Hackett’s past employer, the Packers, have five. Wilson’s first home game was highlighted by boos raining down on the entire operation. I trust Russ to figure it out -- at least for a few more weeks -- but Denver’s offense looks like it could use another training camp.
2022 stats: 2 games | 61.8 pct | 547 pass yds | 7.2 ypa | 4 pass TD | 3 INT | 9 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 2 fumbles
While Kyler Murray's star burned bright, Raiders fans were left wondering what happened to Carr and the offense after dashing out to a 20-point halftime lead. The quarterback was in control early, hitting 18-of-24 passes for 210 yards and two scores before the break. Carr managed just 42 yards and a field goal in the second half, with three punts and the fumble Arizona returned to the house to end overtime. Raiders fans want him higher on this list, but a consistent four quarters is what they really need.
2022 stats: 2 games | 64.1 pct | 498 pass yds | 6.4 ypa | 3 pass TD | 3 INT | 20 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 1 fumble
Prime-time Kirk Cousins had no answers for Darius "Big Play" Slay, who cast a dark shadow over the passer with a pair of picks. Slay’s first interception came at Philly’s goal line. His second -- after the cover man was seen limping around the field -- unfolded in the end zone. Both passes were intended for star wideout Justin Jefferson, who was all but erased by Slay’s efforts. With three picks, two sacks and a bushel of wayward lobs, Cousins reminded us all over again that too many of his stellar starts are followed by stinkers.
2022 stats: 2 games | 58.5 pct | 383 pass yds | 7.2 ypa | 2 pass TD | 2 INT | 9 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 0 fumbles
Tennessee’s nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on its first possession gave no indication of the wreckage to come. Tannehill and the Titans never scored again, stumbling into six punts, two picks, a lost fumble and a muffed fair catch. I’ve long enjoyed Tannehill’s game, but he’ll pay the price against defenses that can apply steady pressure and take away his thin cast of weapons. Toss in a pinch of doubt over Derrick Henry operating as Derrick Henry, and it’s fair to wonder if a floundering Titans offense might opt for a longer look at backup Malik Willis later in the season.
2022 stats: 1 game | 61.9 pct | 154 pass yds | 7.3 ypa | 1 pass TD | 0 INT | 5 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 0 fumbles
Trey Lance’s star-crossed career now sits on pause after the second-year quarterback was carted away Sunday with a fractured ankle. I ranked Lance No. 27 in last week’s QB Index, seeing him as a raw newbie with the potential to rise under Kyle Shanahan. Instead, San Francisco’s weird season brings the Niners right back to the guy they just can’t quit. Love is a battlefield.
2022 stats: 2 games | 65.5 pct | 650 pass yds | 7.5 ypa | 7 pass TD | 3 INT | 35 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 1 fumble
Would the Colts take this version of Wentz over what they’ve seen from Matt Ryan?
I know I would. He’ll kill you with the occasional meltdown snap -- and lacks eyes in the back of his head -- but Wentz has shown fight during a bizarre Commanders campaign. Streaky play is part of the package. The offense and defense were ransacked in a first-half romp that saw Detroit build a 22-0 lead while Wentz "led" Washington to 56 total yards, six punts and a safety. Carson stopped the bleeding from there, whipping scores to Curtis Samuel, Logan Thomas and rookie gem Jahan Dotson. The comeback fell short, but Wentz now enters Week 3 tied atop the leaderboard with seven touchdowns. Matty Ice? He’s thrown one lonely score.
2022 stats: 2 games | 57.7 pct | 471 pass yds | 6.6 ypa | 6 pass TD | 1 INT | 7 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 1 fumble
Detroit's offense is no fluke. Goff is playing behind a mauling line that serves as the engine for one the league's angrier run attacks. The Lions steamrolled Washington with explosive sprints out of heavy 13 personnel groupings. The club was also lifted by a four-touchdown afternoon from Goff. His trust in Amon-Ra St. Brown -- by now a genuine star -- has led to one of the league's most productive connections. Imagine what happens when first-round wideout Jameson Williams is suddenly dropped into this fiery ball of madness.
2022 stats: 2 games | 64.9 pct | 505 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 3 pass TD | 3 INT | 11 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 1 fumble
Winston faced a tumult-stirring Bucs defense with four fractures in his back and without Alvin Kamara. Tampa brutalized him with six sacks. The injury wasn't obvious, but Winston's off-the-mark lobs contributed to a trio of fourth-quarter interceptions, including a contest-ending pick-six by safety Mike Edwards. One week after casting spells with Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, the deep ball wasn't there for Jameis. We could be in for a roller-coaster ride with Winston at the motherboard.
2022 stats: 2 games | 68.1 pct | 510 pass yds | 7.1 ypa | 3 pass TD | 1 INT | 15 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 0 fumbles
Under the watchful eye of quarterback muse Doug Pederson, Lawrence took a step forward in Sunday's romp over the Colts. Last year's first overall pick recorded career bests in completion percentage (83.3), QB rating (121.5) and adjusted yards gained per attempt (9.17). The accuracy is appreciated after too many examples of Lawrence missing the mark as a rookie. The early chemistry with Christian Kirk -- who put up a 6/78/2 line and caught all his targets -- is helped by Pederson drawing up saucy plays in the dirt. The only reason for this week's slight drop: Jimmy G's return to the rankings.
2022 stats: 2 games | 60 pct | 547 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 1 pass TD | 4 INT | 12 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 5 fumbles
This version of Matt Ryan can't overcome his troubled environment. His three-pick Sunday in a shutout loss to Jacksonville was ominous. Ryan was goaded into mistakes by a versatile Jaguars front that battered Indy's line for five sacks and 10 quarterback hits. The absence of Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce left the 37-year-old throwing to understudy Ashton Dulin. We're miles away from the "Shiny Happy People" aura surrounding Ryan's offseason arrival.
2022 stats: 2 games | 62.7 pct | 411 pass yds | 7 ypa | 2 pass TD | 2 INT | 88 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 3 fumbles
Mariota's stumble job on fourth-and-1, with the quarterback suddenly springing up to complete the ball downfield, is representative of this watchable Falcons offense. His final-drive interception against the Rams -- a thing of rare gorgeousness by Jalen Ramsey -- magnifies the moments that spell the difference between 2-0 and a highly frustrating 0-2 start. Mariota has helped with his legs and shown chemistry with rookie wideout Drake London, but it hasn't been enough for the star-crossed Falcons. Maybe Kyle Pitts can help?
2022 stats: 2 games | 81 pct | 392 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 2 pass TD | 1 INT | 16 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 1 fumble
Geno Smith's line from Sunday's loss to the Niners: 24-of-30 for 197 yards with an interception.
Seattle's drive chart from the same game: punt, punt, interception, interception, end of half, punt, punt, punt, end of game. No march lasted beyond eight plays. Geno lost a 49-yard strike to DK Metcalf to a penalty, but also had an interception -- off a risky, tipped deep shot to Metcalf -- wiped away by a flag. Smith has thrown carefully (he leads the league in completion percentage by a wide margin), but he hasn't led a touchdown drive in six quarters.
2022 stats: 2 games | 70.9 pct | 364 pass yds | 6.6 ypa | 3 pass TD | 1 INT | 46 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 1 fumble
Jones is the lead singer for a frolicking, fun Giants squad -- sometimes in spite of himself. In a tight 19-16 win over the Panthers, the playing-for-his-job passer unfurled one of the uglier passes you'll see: a zombie-like, stare-down job right into the arms of Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu, who still can't believe he couldn't hang on. The better version of Jones used his rumbling, big frame to ice the game with a 13-yard bootleg up the belly of Carolina's defense. You'll get a taste of both in every game he starts.
2022 stats: 2 games | 61.2 pct | 616 pass yds | 6 ypa | 5 pass TD | 1 INT | 6 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 1 fumble
Flacco is a week-to-week proposition, but the 37-year-old shifted into late-period Vinny Testaverde mode in Sunday's historically improbable comeback win over the Browns. Flacco took punishment early, but his experience showed when pulling Gang Green out of a 30-17 hole with 82 ticks on the clock. His 66-yard bomb to Corey Davis opened the door. Then Flacco -- following New York's tense onside-kick recovery -- burnt down the Dawg Pound with a nine-play, 53-yard drive capped by Garrett Wilson's 15-yard score. Flacco's heroics do nothing to help Zach Wilson's shaky stock, but we'll save that song and dance for another day.
2022 stats: 2 games | 64.6 pct | 465 pass yds | 7.2 ypa | 2 pass TD | 2 INT | 6 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 1 fumble
This list includes a bundle of quarterbacks sunk inside schemes with issues. Jones is another poster boy. He's taken a step back. Perhaps it's simply what's around him, but on Sunday, Mac missed a wide-open Kendrick Bourne before tossing a ghastly would-be interception that was dropped by Cam Sutton. Jones ultimately authored the play of the day with his 44-yard laser to a Randy Moss-imitating Nelson Agholor. The brightest omen was New England's offensive line gaining steam down the stretch in the run game. Jones needs all the help he can get.
2022 stats: 2 games | 59.2 pct | 362 pass yds | 5.1 ypa | 2 pass TD | 1 INT | 16 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 0 fumbles
The Steelers haven't trusted Trubisky to do much of anything. His throw chart after two games resembles something out of a Pop Warner grudge match. Mike Tomlin might like Trubisky's mobility, but how do you survive a season with your quarterback posting a measly figure of 5.1 yards per pass attempt? Mitch has shown chemistry with Diontae Johnson, but Chase Claypool and George Pickens have combined for 70 yards over two weeks. The vanilla scheme has players chirping. "We have to call the right plays to get down the field in the right ways," Claypool said, per The Athletic, while Johnson said grimly: "We can only do what they tell us to do and execute it."
2022 stats: 2 games | 53.6 pct | 191 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 2 pass TD | 2 INT | 48 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 1 fumble
Fields tossed 11 passes for 70 yards, threw a pick and lost 22 yards on three sacks in a spartan loss to the Packers. The Bears were at their best when David Montgomery began plowing through Green Bay to give Chicago new life. Was it in the attack's best interest to dial up Fields on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line -- he was stuffed -- with Montgomery playing so well? Fields made a few plays against the Niners in the opener but is struggling behind one of the league's worst lines.
2022 stats: 2 games | 59.1 pct | 299 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 1 pass TD | 0 INT | 2 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 0 fumbles
The last time we saw Rush start a game, Dak Prescott's backup served the Vikings an apple with a pin inside on Halloween, throwing for 325 yards and two scores in an upset win. Cowboys coaches didn't forget on Sunday, trusting Cooper to throw the ball 31 times. He shined bright when it mattered most: a one-minute drill that saw him hit three straight passes to help set up Brett Maher's 50-yard walk-off field goal against a stunned and winless Bengals squad. Mike McCarthy also trusted Rush to throw the ball on fourth-and-2 from his own 44 in the first quarter -- resulting in a 17-yard gain to Noah Brown.
2022 stats: 2 games | 53.6 pct | 380 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 2 pass TD | 1 INT | 41 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 5 fumbles
Mayfield is regressing. It's not entirely his fault. His line is overwhelmed. Chuba Hubbard and Robbie Anderson lost fumbles early against the Giants. Baker, though, was also responsible for a rash of sloppy botched snaps in the loss to Cleveland. Sunday was another chance for Mayfield to craft a comeback, trailing the Giants 19-16 with 3:34 on the clock. The result: A four-play, 12-yard drive that ended in a punt. Mayfield was hit on a completion, off target on a throw to Anderson and slammed to the ground on third down. That's the story of Carolina's offense through two weeks.
2022 stats: 2 games | 65.6 pct | 376 pass yds | 6.2 ypa | 2 pass TD | 1 INT | 53 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 0 fumbles
The game note I etched before the Browns fell to pieces: BRISSETT IS ONE TOUGH MOTHER. Coming off a super-shaky opener, Cleveland's stopgap opened 9-for-9 passing, lumbered for a 13-yard chain-mover, improvised on the move and put his team in position to win a game the defense had no business losing. Brissett played through overt pain. His game-ending pick was a reminder he's a better story than quarterback, but Sunday's version of Brissett was about as good as he's going to get.
2022 stats: 2 games | 56 pct | 417 pass yds | 5.6 ypa | 2 pass TD | 0 INT | 0 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 3 fumbles
Let's start at the end: Trailing the Broncos in Denver by a touchdown with 53 ticks on the clock, Davis Mills takes over at his own 25-yard line. The result:
- First-and-10: Check-down to Brevin Jordan for a 1-yard loss. The play chews up 30 seconds.
- Second-and-11: Incomplete deep shot to Brandin Cooks.
- Third-and-11: Incomplete pass tipped at the line.
- Fourth-and-11 with 17 seconds left: Pass to Cooks bounces off terra firma. Game over.
The stretches of promising tape Mills produced toward the end of last season haven't bubbled up over two humdrum starts in 2022.
