NFL QB Index, Week 3: Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa soar into top 10

2022 stats: 2 games | 65.5 pct | 650 pass yds | 7.5 ypa | 7 pass TD | 3 INT | 35 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 1 fumble





Would the Colts take this version of Wentz over what they’ve seen from Matt Ryan?





I know I would. He’ll kill you with the occasional meltdown snap -- and lacks eyes in the back of his head -- but Wentz has shown fight during a bizarre Commanders campaign. Streaky play is part of the package. The offense and defense were ransacked in a first-half romp that saw Detroit build a 22-0 lead while Wentz "led" Washington to 56 total yards, six punts and a safety. Carson stopped the bleeding from there, whipping scores to Curtis Samuel, Logan Thomas and rookie gem Jahan Dotson. The comeback fell short, but Wentz now enters Week 3 tied atop the leaderboard with seven touchdowns. Matty Ice? He’s thrown one lonely score.