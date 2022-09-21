Around the NFL

Bills' Stefon Diggs hopes to 'grow old' with Josh Allen: 'I'm trying to get some Christmas cards with us on it'

Published: Sep 21, 2022 at 09:18 AM
Kevin Patra

The Buffalo Bills have gotten off to a scorching start to the season, outscoring the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans a combined 72-17 through two weeks.

Buffalo's offense has been explosive, scoring 36.0 points per game, and the defense has been smothering, giving up just 215 yards per game and 8.5 points per game.

The tandem of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs has been unstoppable. The wideout leads the NFL with four touchdowns and ranks second in yards with 270.

It's not just the on-field chemistry between the QB and WR. The off-field relationship has flourished since Diggs joined the Bills in 2020.

"Like family. That's my guy. I'm trying to get some Christmas cards with us on it," Diggs said of Allen on Tuesday on The Rich Eisen Show. "He's a hell of a quarterback. Since I met him, it kinda clicked. You don't click with everybody. That's somebody I felt like, damn, I could grow old with you. I can see myself with you for a while."

The Bills would love to see Allen and Diggs flourish for years, but first comes Sunday's showdown with the Miami Dolphins for early-season supremacy in the AFC East.

Sunday's game showcases the top three receivers in the NFL entering Week 3. Tyreek Hill leads the league with 284 receiving yards, Diggs sits second with 270, and Jaylen Waddle is third with 240.

The superlatives with the three wideouts are glowing after two weeks.

Diggs became the first player with 250-plus receiving yards and four-plus receiving TDs over his team's first two games of a season since the Panthers' Steve Smith Sr. in 2007.

Hill and Diggs sit first and second in deep receiving yards in 2022 (20+ air yards, Next Gen Stats): Hill, 131; Diggs, 99.

Hill and Waddle are tops among their position in yards after the catch in 2022: Hill, 115 YAC (leads WRs); Waddle, 111 YAC (second among WRs). That is a crucial stat for Sunday's game, with the Bills' defense allowing 4.4 yards after the catch per reception, the fourth-lowest in the NFL.

With two explosive offenses capable of scoring from anywhere on the field, we should be in for some fireworks in the top early-window matchup Sunday.

