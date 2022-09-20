Around the NFL

Mitch Trubisky says downfield passing opportunities there for Steelers' offense

Published: Sep 20, 2022 at 11:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Consternation abounds in Pittsburgh surrounding quarterback Mitch Trubisky and the lack of deep shots through two weeks.

Trubisky checked the ball down often in Sunday's loss to New England Patriots and hasn't stretched the field much through two games despite a receiver corps highlighted by Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and rookie George Pickens.

On Tuesday, the starting quarterback told reporters he could open things up more.

"It's there, and we had our opportunities," Trubisky said, per TribLIVE.com. "I think earlier, I can take shots downfield. I think I can look for [No.] 14 more often, George. He's doing a great job for us, and I just gotta get these playmakers the football. Whatever route they're running, I just gotta get them the ball. It really comes down to me making better decisions, being aggressive and putting ourselves in that position."

Through two weeks, Trubisky ranks last in the NFL with a 5.1 yards per attempt average among passers with at least 30 attempts, per Next Gen Stats. The QB has completed just two balls of 20-plus air yards on eight such attempts (none over 25 air yards).

Trubisky has had under 200 pass yards, and a sub-80 passer rating in each of his first two starts with the Steelers.

Head coach Mike Tomlin didn't put offensive struggles on Trubisky when asked Monday if the QB could be more aggressive.

"I think he could," Tomlin said, via ESPN.com. "And we could."

"We haven't scored enough points here the last couple of weeks, but that's a collective, not just the quarterback position, not just the players," Tomlin added. "It's all of us are responsible for ringing up the scoreboard. We don't seek comfort. We don't try to quell the noise, to be quite honest with you. We don't care about the noise. We're just working on the things that are within our control to have good days to continue the progression of this group from a developmental standpoint, knowing that the outcome is going to be what we desire."

The offensive line's struggles haven't aided Trubisky in stretching the field, and offensive coordinator Matt Canada has preferred calling shorter routes. Those issues aren't on Trubisky.

Still, if he wants to silence the calls for rookie Kenny Pickett to take over under center, the quarterback will need to make more plays starting with Thursday night's matchup against the rival Browns in Cleveland.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills CB Dane Jackson (neck) released from hospital, avoids major injury

The Bills received good news Tuesday morning regarding cornerback Dane Jackson, who was transported to the hospital after suffering a neck injury in Monday's 41-7 win over the Titans.

news

Eagles CB Darius Slay reminds world he's 'still at an elite level' with two-pick performance vs. Vikings

Big Play Slay earned his moniker Monday night. The Eagles CB earned five passes defensed and two interceptions, both in the red zone, against the Vikings.

news

Ryan Tannehill: Titans' blowout loss to Bills 'a brutal, brutal night'

The Titans suffered their most ruthless beatdown of the Mike Vrabel era on Monday night, a 41-7 loss to the dominant Bills in prime time.

news

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts' 'big-time performance': 'He's going to reach his ceiling'

Jalen Hurts took his play to another level Monday night, dicing up the Minnesota Vikings through the air and plowing over defenders on the ground as the Philadelphia Eagles dominated in a 24-7 victory.

news

Buccaneers signing WR Cole Beasley to practice squad, expected to elevate him to active roster

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday morning that the Bucs are signing wideout Cole Beasley to the practice squad with the expectation that he'll be elevated to the active roster soon, per a source informed of the situation.

news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins throws three interceptions in loss, drops to 2-10 on Monday night

Minnesota's Kirk Cousins threw three interceptions during a dismal 24-7 loss to the Eagles. With the defeat, Cousins fell to 2-10 in his career on Monday night -- the worst record in league history, according to NFL Research.

news

Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs team up to lead Bills' blowout of Titans

Bills QB Josh Allen and WR Stefon Diggs were locked in Monday night versus the Titans, connecting for three touchdowns. Led by the Allen-Diggs combo, Buffalo rolled to a win and is living up to his preseason expectations so far.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Bills, Eagles wins on Monday night

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs hooked up for three touchdowns as the Bills dominated the Tennessee Titans in the first of two games, while Jalen Hurts put on a show in leading the Philadelphia Eagles past the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Bills CB Dane Jackson (neck) has full movement in extremities after leaving Monday night's game in ambulance

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was immobilized and transported in an ambulance after suffering an apparent neck injury in Monday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

news

Week 2 Monday night inactives: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills; Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

The official inactives for the Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills, and Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE