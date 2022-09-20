Move the Sticks: Jalen Hurts breakdown, Trevor Lawrence focus & 'TNF' preview

Published: Sep 20, 2022 at 04:05 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys recap the Monday Night Football games between the Titans and Bills, as well as the Vikings and Eagles. The duo also look back at sound from their pre-draft evaluations of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Next, the pair highlight Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's performance this season and look at two surprising 0-2 teams. Then, the guys discuss when the Steelers should go with Kenny Pickett as their starting quarterback. To wrap up the show, the pair preview the Thursday Night Football game between the Steelers and Browns on Prime Video.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

