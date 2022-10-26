NFL QB Index, Week 8: Patrick Mahomes back in the No. 1 spot; Daniel Jones climbing toward top 10

2022 stats: 4 games | 63.4 pct | 946 pass yds | 7.2 ypa | 7 pass TD | 4 INT | 28 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 1 fumble





Dalton is eye-of-the-beholder material during this year’s run with the Saints. He’s a metrics favorite -- PFF currently tabs him third behind only Allen and Mahomes. He made plenty of plays against the Cardinals with 361 passing yards and 4 touchdowns -- and plenty of plays for the Cardinals with a pair of killer pick-sixes that rocked that contest to its core.





Dalton became the first signal-caller since at least 1991 to post 3 or more picks and a 100-plus passer rating in a half. He also joined Philip Rivers as the only quarterbacks since the 1970 merger to post 4 passing touchdowns, 3 interceptions and 2 pick-sixes in a single game.





Wait, Jameis Winston never did that?