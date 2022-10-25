Around the NFL

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says 'guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing'

Published: Oct 25, 2022 at 03:50 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The 3-4 Green Bay Packers are off to their worst start through seven games ever under Aaron Rodgers following Sunday's mistake-filled loss to the Washington Commanders.

During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers pointed to the mental errors for the Packers' three-game losing streak -- Green Bay's first 3-game skid since 2018.

"We had so many mental errors and mistakes," Rodgers said Tuesday. "It's not the kind of football we're used to playing over the years. There have definitely been seasons where we average four or five, six, maybe seven at the most, kind of mental errors or missed assignments per week. Some weeks you have like four, two sometimes. This season there's a lot more of that every single week. It's double digits every single week. Even on the game, we had like 50 plays or something -- there wasn't a ton of plays, they had 37 minutes time of possession -- a lot of mistakes."

The Packers' offense rarely gained traction Sunday. After a second-drive touchdown, Rodgers' offense earned just two first downs on its next five possessions. The Packers are averaging 17.0 offensive points per game in 2022 (14 offensive points in Week 7), the fewest through the first seven games in Rodgers' career.

The defense couldn't slow Taylor Heinicke and the Commanders in the second half Sunday, allowing scores on three straight possessions to give up the lead. And the special teams added miscues with a muffed punt.

Rodgers said on Tuesday it's on the players, not coaches, to take ownership of the team's struggles.

"I think when the players really take over, then you're going to see the possibility of us making a run," he said. "I'm not talking about the players usurping power from coaches. I'm talking about we take over. We take ownership of what we're putting on the field. Now, some of that might be in the plan. Some of that might be, hey, 'I really want to do this,' offense, defense, (special) teams, whatever it might be. But the other part is taking ownership of your daily habits and your routines. Just cause we're a young team, we just can't write that off as, 'Oh, we're figuring it out. The rookies are figuring this thing out. Are they gonna go through that rookie wall?' And blah, blah, blah. ...

"We need everybody on the same page to make the plays that are possible. We need them Monday to Saturday to put in the time to be ready to play Sunday. Because there's too many times in the game where there's simple, simple things just are not being accomplished."

Rodgers added more harsh words that should catch the eye of fellow teammates.

"Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing, you know. Gotta start cutting some reps, and maybe guys who aren't playing, give them a chance," he said.

Rodgers didn't name any teammates he'd curtail the time for, but it's likely clear within the locker room. The QB isn't immune to mistakes himself, as he's on pace for career worsts in passing yards per game (228.1) and passing yards per attempt (6.5). And his QBR of 39.8 puts the reigning NFL MVP at 26th in the NFL.

With a date against the Bills in Buffalo this Sunday, the Packers better clean up the mistakes in a hurry, or Rodgers and Co. will get boat raced in prime time.

