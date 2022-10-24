Uncharted territory: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers guiding struggling offenses on sub-.500 teams

Rodgers:

Green Bay's previous worst start with Rodgers under center was 3-3-1 in 2018 (missed playoffs). Through seven weeks, the Packers have lost as many games in 2022 as they have in any season under Matt LaFleur (Green Bay went 13-4 in 2021).

The Packers have lost three consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 11-13, 2018 -- Mike McCarthy's final three games of his Green Bay tenure. Additionally, it's the first time since 2006 that the Packers are at least 2.5 games back in the NFC North standings after Week 7.

Green Bay earned 232 total yards in its 23-21 loss at the Commanders, the fewest in a game since Week 1, 2021 against the Saints in Jacksonville (lost 38-3). Green Bay is averaging 17.0 offensive points per game in 2022 (14 offensive points in Week 7), the fewest through the first seven games in Rodgers' career; it would be fewest by a Green Bay team in an entire season since 2006 -- 16.7 offensive PPG.

Rodgers completed 23 of 35 attempts Sunday for 194 yards and two TDs. It marked the second time he's thrown for under 200 yards in 2022. Things were particularly dismal in the first half. Rodgers was 9-of-15 for 47 yards in the first two quarters, only the second time in his career he has thrown 15-plus passes for fewer than 50 pass yards in any half.

In 2022, Rodgers is averaging a career low in passing yards per game (228.1) and passing yards per attempt (6.5). His 1.6 TDs per game are the second-lowest in his career, and the QB's 94.9 passer rating is the third-worst in his 15 seasons as a starter.

Rodgers has thrown for neither 300-plus yards nor three-plus TDs in any game in 2022, the first time in his career he has not hit either mark in the first seven games. Sunday's loss marked 11 consecutive games with fewer than 300 pass yards (longest streak since Week 11, 2015 - Week 6, 2016; 12 games).

Rodgers still believes the season can be salvaged despite a tough trip to Buffalo on tap for Week 8.