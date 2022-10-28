Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) to start vs. Jaguars in London

Russell Wilson will be back on the field Sunday as the Denver Broncos look to snap a four-game losing skid in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Friday that Wilson would be the starting quarterback, barring a setback.

"We want to see him get out there and be successful," Hackett said.

Wilson missed the Broncos' Week 7 loss to the New York Jets due to a hamstring injury. Hackett noted that the QB was a full participant in Friday's practice session.

It comes as little surprise that Wilson worked his way back after missing just one week. The Broncos could have elected to sit the starter this week, and with the bye in Week 9, it would have given Wilson three weeks to heal.

"In the end, if he can go, we want him to be able to play," Hackett said.