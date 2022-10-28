Around the NFL

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) to start vs. Jaguars in London

Published: Oct 28, 2022 at 09:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Russell Wilson will be back on the field Sunday as the Denver Broncos look to snap a four-game losing skid in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Friday that Wilson would be the starting quarterback, barring a setback.

"We want to see him get out there and be successful," Hackett said.

Wilson missed the Broncos' Week 7 loss to the New York Jets due to a hamstring injury. Hackett noted that the QB was a full participant in Friday's practice session.

It comes as little surprise that Wilson worked his way back after missing just one week. The Broncos could have elected to sit the starter this week, and with the bye in Week 9, it would have given Wilson three weeks to heal.

"In the end, if he can go, we want him to be able to play," Hackett said.

Across the pond, the Broncos hope to find offensive traction finally. In 2022, Wilson has career-lows in completion percentage (58.6; 31st in NFL among qualifying passers), passer rating (83.4), and TD-INT ratio (5-3). The Broncos have scored 14.3 points per game and have a 23.5 red zone TD percentage, both last in the NFL.

