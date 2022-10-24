NFL Week 7's worst losses: Buccaneers and Packers continue to spiral; Colts just destined to disappoint?

I expected Baltimore to win this game, but Kevin Stefanski's continued refusal to consistently ride this team's offensive engine, Nick Chubb , remains confounding. The league's leading rusher had six touches on Cleveland's first possession, an 11-play, 75-yard march that ended with Chubb hitting paydirt from 2 yards out . After that statement-making opening drive, Chubb received 12 touches for the rest of the game. I don't get it. In related news, Cleveland fell just short, losing by three points.

There have been too many "Close, but no cigar" games for the Browns in 2022. Baltimore has had a knack for blowing leads and playing its worst when it matters most, so it goes noted that Cleveland couldn't spook the Ravens in crunch time. The Browns just don't have it. Cleveland had chances to win this game, but continually shot itself in the foot. The final insult came in their final true possession. Cade York lined up to attempt a 55-yard field goal for the tie, but the Browns were called for a false start. Some folks thought it was a phantom call, but I'm not really sure about that, one way or another. Bottom line: It was called. And consequently, Stefanski opted to keep the rookie kicker out for a 60-yard attempt, and it was blocked. Of course.