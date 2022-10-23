2022 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
Kevin Patra takeaways:
- Dak Prescott's return gets Cowboys back in the win column. Prescott and the offense got off to a slow start, going three-and-out on back-to-back drives to open the game, but Dallas leaned on the ground game to outlast the Lions. Prescott missed a few throws, which isn't surprising after missing five games due to a thumb injury. But the quarterback didn't seem to struggle gripping the ball and ripped a few dimes into coverage. He got a cherry-on-top TD late, his first passing touchdown of the season. Prescott finished 19-of-25 passing for 207 yards and the score. You'd have liked to see a few more explosive plays against a Lions defense ranked the worst in the NFL coming in, but it was a positive return for Dak. The Cowboys repeatedly mashed the ball on the ground in the second half, earning 139 yards and two Ezekiel Elliott short TDs. Tony Pollard led Dallas with 83 yards on 12 carries.
- Dallas D once again dominates. Dan Quinn's defense consistently swarmed the ball and made big, game-changing plays. The Cowboys generated five second-half turnovers, including four straight drives to close the game. Trevon Diggs earned a diving interception on a deep shot. Dallas forced a Jamaal Williams fumble inside the 1-yard-line. Jourdan Lewis made an excellent diving INT. Sam Williams stripped Jared Goff on the penultimate Lions drive. Then Micah Parsons got in on the action with a game-ending forced fumble. With the game close in the second half, the Dallas D suffocated the Lions.
- Lions offense goes silent. The script was flipped Sunday, with the Detroit defense playing decently well for once. But Goff and the offense didn't score a touchdown for the second straight week. Goff had his worst game of the season, missing throws and being loose with the ball in the pocket. The QB's first INT was a woefully underthrown ball. He then fumbled twice late with the score close to allow the Cowboys to run away with the game. Already a limited passer, Goff is brutal when turning it over. The Lions lacked explosive plays, particularly in the passing game, with just two catches of 20-plus yards. Amon-Ra St. Brown getting knocked out early with a concussion hurt, but it's now back-to-back weeks that Ben Johnson's offense has been slowed after a hot start to the season.
Next Gen stat of the game: Dak Prescott averaged 10.7 air yards per attempt. The QB attempted four deep passes on the day, none in the second half.
NFL Research: Trevon Diggs has 17 career interceptions, tied for most in the NFL since 2020. Diggs has played 35 NFL games. The only player with more interceptions in his first 35 games in the Super Bowl era was former Cowboys CB Everson Walls.
Kevin Patra takeaways:
- Titans' defense forces three turnovers, suffocates Colts. Andrew Adams stepped in front of a Matt Ryan pass in the second quarter and dashed 76 yards for a touchdown. It was the only time the Titans reached pay dirt. Turnovers told the story. Tennessee scored 10 points off Colts turnovers to sprint to a 13-0 lead at halftime. With Indy driving late, trying to stay in the contest, cornerback Terrance Mitchell made an excellent play to strip Michael Pittman, helping secure the victory. Tennessee's defensive line swarmed, sacking Ryan three times, forcing a ton of poor throws, and holding Jonathan Taylor to 58 yards on 10 carries. Bud Dupree earned eight QB pressures, six QB hits and a sack. It's the type of performance the Titans paid Dupree big money for.
- Matt Ryan's miscues sink Indy again. Taylor returned, but the Colts offense didn't look much different than previous weeks. Ryan threw the ball 44 times, completing 33 for just 243 yards (5.5 yards per attempt) with a TD and two brutal interceptions. Both picks came with Ryan seeing pressure and forcing the ball into coverage. Parris Campbell (10 receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown) coming to life the past two weeks has been a positive sign, but the rest of Indy's offense is a malaise. Ryan played poorly under pressure Sunday and was often hit behind a struggling offensive line. The Colts' offense lacks big plays, netting just one catch of 20-plus yards on the day. Outside of one 12-play TD drive, Indy's offense couldn't keep the chains moving. And when the Colts did start to move the ball, they turned it over. It's a bad combo, especially on the road.
- Tennessee saddles up Derrick Henry.Ryan Tannehill and the passing game struggled to gain traction before the quarterback injured his ankle in the second half. Tannehill would stay in the game, but the Titans leaned on Henry to seal the victory. The bruising back rushed for 128 yards on 30 attempts. He generated three 10-plus-yard runs, and a 21-yard gallop sealed the win. Henry leads the NFL with 18 games with 100-plus rushing yards since 2020. The Titans are 15-3 since in those games. Sunday marked Henry's third straight game with 100-plus rushing yards, tied for the longest streak of the season. The Colts tried to load up to stop Henry. It didn't work. The running back earned 126 yards on 29 carries versus seven-plus defenders in the box, per Next Gen Stats.
Next Gen stat of the week: Jonathan Taylor earned 23 yards on four rushes outside the box and had 47 yards on nine rushes versus light boxes.
NFL Research: Ryan Tannehill is 6-1 against the Colts as the Titans' starting QB with 12 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, and a 102.9 passer rating over the seven games.