Jets head coach Robert Saleh says RB Breece Hall suffered potential ACL injury vs. Broncos

Published: Oct 23, 2022 at 08:36 PM
While the New York Jets improved to 5-2 on the season with a 16-9 win over the Broncos on Sunday, but they might have lost a key player for the rest of the season in the process.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters after the game that the initial diagnosis on running back Breece Hall's knee injury is "not good," per ESPN.com. Saleh added the belief is Hall's injury is to his ACL.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Hall will undergo further testing to determine the extent of the injury.

With a little more than three minutes remaining in the second quarter on Sunday, the Jets rookie injured his knee on a first-and-10 run. He was carted off the field and was ruled out for the rest of the game minutes after the injury.

Hall had 72 rushing yards and one touchdown on four carries before he was carted off.

The second-round pick was off to a strong campaign to the season totaling 76 rushing attempts for 391 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. A threat out of the backfield, the Iowa State product also tallied 19 receptions, 218 yards and one touchdown in his first six games.

New York likely will now lean on running backs Michael Carter and Ty Johnson to fill in for Hall's absence. Carter, a second-year pro, started the Jets' first five games of the season before the team turned to Hall in a Week 6 win over the Green Bay Packers. Johnson, a four-year veteran, has played a limited role thus far this season.

The Jets (5-2) will host the New England Patriots (3-3) in Week 8.

