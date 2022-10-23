Chiefs to start rookie RB Isiah Pacheco over Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. 49ers

Published: Oct 23, 2022 at 07:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

The Chiefs are shaking up their backfield today, looking to put one of their talented rookies into a bigger role.

Isiah Pacheco took the first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to be the starter at running back in Sunday's game vs. the 49ers, sources say. Pacheco will replace former first-rounder Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who will still have a key role on offense. Kansas City often rotates back and both are expected to see significant snaps.

This is a change from past games, however, as the seventh-rounder from Rutgers has about half the carries as Edwards-Helaire this season (59 attempts compared to Edwards-Helaire's 31). But Pacheco has averaged 4.8 yards per carry in limited time, compared to 4.3 YPC for Edwards-Helaire.

A tough, fast interior runner who runs hard, Pacheco has flashed great potential so far.

The transformation has been swift for K.C., which began the year featuring Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon with a splash of Pacheco. Now it'll likely be Pacheco and Edwards-Helaire with a splash of McKinnon.

With Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are a pass-happy offense with total carries in the middle of the pack in the NFL through six games. So backs must be able to have pass-protection proficiency and the ability to catch out of the backfield.

Pass protection is one of the places Pacheco has stood out, thanks in part to the schooling he received at Rutgers from then-RBs coach Augie Hoffmann, who was an NFL offensive lineman and now coaches the O-line at Rutgers. K.C. can trust Pacheco in protection.

What Pacheco barely showed in college was the ability to catch out of the backfield, rarely going out on routes and catching just 13 passes during his season season at Rutgers. But he's picked it up quickly in practice and dating back to training camp, sources say. The 22-year-old is looking like a find as the 251st overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

It'll all be on display today against the 49ers.

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter @RapSheet.

Related Content

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson dealing with partially torn hamstring

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has a partially torn hamstring, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

news

Injury roundup: Commanders WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) long-shot to play versus Packers

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson is a long-shot to play Sunday versus the Packers after retweaking his hamstring injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

news

Longtime Chargers CB Antonio Cromartie, DT Corey Liuget sign one-day contracts to retire with the organization

Longtime Chargers cornerback Antonio Cromartie, defensive tackle Corey Liuget sign one-day contracts to retire with the organization on Saturday, the team announced.

news

2022 National Tight Ends Day Giveaway

Terms and conditions for the 2022 National Tight Ends Day Giveaway, including a George Kittle-signed commemorative box and T-shirt.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE