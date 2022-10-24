NFL stats and records, Week 7: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes puts himself among HOFers with performance vs. 49ers

8) Dallas defense dominates behind Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs

The Dallas defense dominated in Week 7, forcing five takeaways and recording five sacks in the team's 24-6 win over the Lions. It was the Cowboys' most takeaways in a game since Week 1, 2013 against the Giants (6), and it was the team's NFL-high fourth game with at least five sacks in 2022. The Cowboys lead the NFL with 29 sacks this season.

Parsons has 7.0 sacks in seven games this season, tied with Nick Bosa for the most in the NFL. Parsons recorded his 20th career sack, which passed DeMarcus Ware (19.5) for the most by a Cowboys player in his first 2 seasons.

Diggs has 17 interceptions in his career, tied for the most in the NFL since 2020. Over the last 25 years, only three players have more in their first three seasons: Hall of Famer Ed Reed (21), Richard Sherman (20), and Marcus Peters (19). Diggs averages 0.49 picks per game in his career, the highest average by any player to play at least 30 games since the 1970 merger.