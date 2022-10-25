The First Read, Week 8: Quinnen Williams ready to push Jets to new heights; Packers on the brink 

1) The Packers' pickle: It's time to stop granting the Green Bay Packers the benefit of the doubt. It's time to give up on the thought that quarterback Aaron Rodgers can fix anything -- that, as one NFC scout told NFL.com this week, "As long as they have No. 12, they can turn this around." After Week 1, it felt like the Packers' issues at wide receiver were going to be problematic throughout the year. Nobody could've imagined that would be only one of the major question marks impacting this team as it heads toward the midseason point. Rodgers is still scary good. He's also proof of what happens when even the best quarterbacks don't have enough help around them. The Packers are currently averaging 17 offensive points through seven games, which is their worst output in the first seven games of a season in Rodgers' time under center in Green Bay. They've lost three straight games now -- which has never happened since Matt LaFleur became head coach in 2019 -- and the latest defeat was at the hands of a Washington Commanders team that had only one win and was starting backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke. The Packers can't run effectively, can't protect Rodgers consistently and can't get stops when they most need them. At 3-4, they're also falling farther behind the 5-1 Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North. Now here's the crusher: A trip to play the Buffalo Bills is up next on Sunday Night Football. Rodgers spent his postgame press conference on Sunday telling reporters that the Packers can most definitely dig out of this hole, and that it might be a good thing for them to face the Bills at a time when skeptics are counting Green Bay out. That's also what he's supposed to say at this juncture. The reality is that the Packers have entered the same dark place that Todd Bowles has suddenly found himself in with the Buccaneers. At least Tampa Bay can point to early-season injuries and off-field drama swirling around Tom Brady as possible explanations for its 3-4 start (and the Bucs are also still tied for first place in a weak NFC South). The Packers, on the other hand, appear to be simply a more flawed team than anybody ever thought.