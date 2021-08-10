Training Camp

Presented By

Jets' Quinnen Williams to have 'mock practice' ahead of return from foot surgery

Published: Aug 10, 2021 at 08:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Quinnen Williams﻿ is on track to return next week ahead of the New York Jets' joint practices and preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

Williams underwent foot surgery in May after breaking his foot during an offseason workout. Gang Green has been targeting next week for his return following rehab.

Coach Robert Saleh said Monday the timetable remains on path, and the club hopes Williams will be able to do a "mock practice" later this week in advance of his return.

"He's still on track for next week," Saleh said, per the team's official transcript. "I think we're projecting to get him through a 'mock game' on Friday, or mock practice I should say from a rep standpoint. I had a great talk with him this morning, he's in great spirits and ready to go."

The Jets haven't shared any concerns about the 303-pound lineman being out of shape or having any setback following the three-month rehab. Foot injuries can be tricky for big men when they can't be on their feet for long stretches. Friday's mock practice should confirm the reports from Jets camp that Williams is on pace to be ready for the season.

Williams projects to play a vital role in Saleh's defense -- the ﻿DeForest Buckner﻿ role as a penetrator in the middle crumbling the pocket and forcing double-teams. The third-year pro showed last year he can set up camp in the opposition's backfield. Playing under Saleh should only enhance that skill set.

First, we need to see him back on the field. The "mock practice," as it were, will lead into joint practices with the Packers on Aug. 18-19 with the preseason tilt in Green Bay on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 4:25 p.m. ET, which will air live on NFL Network.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Buzz: Rookie QB Sam Ehlinger seeing first-team reps at Colts practice

The Colts' ongoing storyline at quarterback took a slight turn on Tuesday with rookie Sam Ehlinger seeing reps with the first-team offense on Tuesday.
news

NFL preseason: An executive's guide to constructing the 53-man roster

How does a franchise whittle its roster down to 53 players? Five-time NFL Executive of the Year Scott Pioli discusses how teams are shaped in the weeks leading up to the start of the regular season.
news

LaFleur: Jordan Love to play 'majority' of Texans game; Rodgers likely won't see preseason action

Preseason is ﻿Jordan Love﻿'s time to shine in Green Bay. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Love would start and play the "majority" of Saturday's first preseason game against the Texans, with ﻿Kurt Benkert﻿ taking over at some point.
news

Hunter Henry expected to miss weeks in camp with shoulder injury; Belichick calls TE 'day to day'

NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports that the results of Monday's MRI on Hunter Henry indicate that the Patriots TE is expected to miss weeks during camp, not days.
news

Bills HC McDermott glad to get Josh Allen's long-term contract 'out of the way' before 2021 season

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Bills coach Sean McDermott said he's glad the club and QB Josh Allen were able to get a long-term contract finished ahead of the 2021 season. 
news

Landon Collins to play in Washington's first preseason game just nine months after torn Achilles

Landon Collins﻿' 2020 campaign ended after seven games after the Washington Football Team safety tore his Achilles. The injury usually has a lengthy timetable. However, Collins blasted past that projection.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Tom Brady to play in Buccaneers' preseason opener

Tom Brady played the entire 2020 season with a torn MCL. An offseason dedicated to rehab and recovery won't keep him off the field in the preseason. Bucs HC Bruce Arians said his 44-year-old quarterback will appear in Saturday's opener versus the Bengals.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson doesn't want to 'dwell' on vaccination decision

Lamar Jackson is back from his second bout with COVID-19 and is happy to return to the Ravens before the start of their preseason slate. His time away did not come without frustration.
news

Patriots TE Hunter Henry (shoulder) to undergo MRI on Monday

Patriots TE Hunter Henry is undergoing an MRI this morning on his shoulder after leaving practice early Sunday, Mike Giardi reports. The hope is that the shoulder issue isn't anything serious, but given Henry's history, it's always notable when the TE has an injury scare. 
news

Raiders' Marcus Mariota keeping an eye on potential starting QB jobs around the NFL

﻿Marcus Mariota﻿ reworked his contract to remain with the Raiders earlier this offseason, but Derek Carr's backup still pines to be a starter once again. Mariota noted over the weekend that he's always keeping an eye on QB news from around the NFL in case a starting opportunity might arise elsewhere.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley comes off PUP list, participates in practice Monday

The Giants began their Monday with excellent news: Saquon Barkley would be back on the field. The Big Blue running back came off the physically unable to perform list and participated in practice for the first time since his ACL injury.
