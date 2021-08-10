Jets' Quinnen Williams to have 'mock practice' ahead of return from foot surgery

﻿Quinnen Williams﻿ is on track to return next week ahead of the New York Jets' joint practices and preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

Williams underwent foot surgery in May after breaking his foot during an offseason workout. Gang Green has been targeting next week for his return following rehab.

Coach Robert Saleh said Monday the timetable remains on path, and the club hopes Williams will be able to do a "mock practice" later this week in advance of his return.

"He's still on track for next week," Saleh said, per the team's official transcript. "I think we're projecting to get him through a 'mock game' on Friday, or mock practice I should say from a rep standpoint. I had a great talk with him this morning, he's in great spirits and ready to go."

The Jets haven't shared any concerns about the 303-pound lineman being out of shape or having any setback following the three-month rehab. Foot injuries can be tricky for big men when they can't be on their feet for long stretches. Friday's mock practice should confirm the reports from Jets camp that Williams is on pace to be ready for the season.

Williams projects to play a vital role in Saleh's defense -- the ﻿DeForest Buckner﻿ role as a penetrator in the middle crumbling the pocket and forcing double-teams. The third-year pro showed last year he can set up camp in the opposition's backfield. Playing under Saleh should only enhance that skill set.