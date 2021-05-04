Quinnen Williams broke foot during workout; Jets hopeful he's ready for training camp

The cornerstone of the New York Jets defense under new coach Robert Saleh is dealing with a small break in his foot.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning that ﻿Quinnen Williams﻿ will likely have surgery to repair the break, which is expected to be sideline him 8-10 weeks, per sources informed of the situation.

The injury took place last week while doing on-field work at the Jets facility, Garafolo added. Williams will miss OTAs and minicamp, but the Jets are hopeful the 23-year-old will be ready to go by training camp in mid-July.

If that timeline holds, there should be no issues for the young defensive lineman, who has proven in two seasons he can be a menace in the backfield. As with any injury to the feet of a 300-pound big man, the concern is what kind of shape he could enter training camp in this year. In the early stages of a potential star career, Williams has proven there should be zero concerns about his work ethic or training habits.

In 2020, Williams compiled 55 tackles and seven sacks to go along with 14 QB hits and 10 tackles for loss. On a better team, Williams adds a Pro Bowl to his resume last year. On the Jets, he was snubbed.

Williams put up 39 total pressures last season, per Pro Football Focus, on a line that offered him little pass-rush help. GM Joe Douglas set about changing that, adding stud ﻿Carl Lawson﻿ on the edge, along with productive veterans ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿ and ﻿Vinny Curry﻿.