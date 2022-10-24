Chargers WR Mike Williams expected to miss 'a few weeks' with high ankle sprain; CB Jackson (knee) out for season

The Bolts took another hit on the injury front in Week 7.

An MRI on Monday confirmed that Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Pelissero added that Williams is expected to miss "a few weeks" due to the injury.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley on Monday confirmed that Williams is set to miss weeks not days because of the ankle injury. Staley also revealed cornerback J.C. Jackson has a ruptured patellar tendon in addition to the dislocated kneecap he suffered on Sunday.

Jackson's knee injury will force him to miss the remainder of the 2022 season, per Staley.

Williams sustained his injury while attempting to make a catch midway through the fourth quarter. As he came down from his leap, Williams was rolled up on by a Seahawks defender attempting to make a tackle. Williams writhed in pain before getting up, but needed assistance from trainers as he limped off the field without putting any weight on his right leg.

Williams led all Chargers wideouts with seven receptions for 86 yards and touchdown upon his exit from the game.

Sunday's blows continue the trend for a Chargers squad that has dealt with injuries all season. Top wideout Keenan Allen (hamstring) made his return to the lineup on Sunday after missing the past five games but did so on a limited basis. Pass rusher Joey Bosa (groin) underwent surgery already this season and remains shelved until his impending return, and the same goes for left tackle Rashawn Slater (biceps), whose return may depend on the team's playoff status late in the season.

Williams has been Justin Herbert's top target this season, leading all receivers with 37 receptions for 495 yards and three touchdowns. His deep-threat capabilities are also essential to the Chargers' offensive scheme even when he isn't targeted.