Around the NFL

Chargers WR Mike Williams expected to miss 'a few weeks' with high ankle sprain; CB Jackson (knee) out for season

Published: Oct 24, 2022 at 04:38 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

The Bolts took another hit on the injury front in Week 7.

An MRI on Monday confirmed that Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Pelissero added that Williams is expected to miss "a few weeks" due to the injury.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley on Monday confirmed that Williams is set to miss weeks not days because of the ankle injury. Staley also revealed cornerback J.C. Jackson has a ruptured patellar tendon in addition to the dislocated kneecap he suffered on Sunday.

Jackson's knee injury will force him to miss the remainder of the 2022 season, per Staley.

Williams sustained his injury while attempting to make a catch midway through the fourth quarter. As he came down from his leap, Williams was rolled up on by a Seahawks defender attempting to make a tackle. Williams writhed in pain before getting up, but needed assistance from trainers as he limped off the field without putting any weight on his right leg.

Williams led all Chargers wideouts with seven receptions for 86 yards and touchdown upon his exit from the game.

Sunday's blows continue the trend for a Chargers squad that has dealt with injuries all season. Top wideout Keenan Allen (hamstring) made his return to the lineup on Sunday after missing the past five games but did so on a limited basis. Pass rusher Joey Bosa (groin) underwent surgery already this season and remains shelved until his impending return, and the same goes for left tackle Rashawn Slater (biceps), whose return may depend on the team's playoff status late in the season.

Williams has been Justin Herbert's top target this season, leading all receivers with 37 receptions for 495 yards and three touchdowns. His deep-threat capabilities are also essential to the Chargers' offensive scheme even when he isn't targeted.

The Chargers (4-3) head into a Week 8 bye, which comes as a relief considering their current WR situation. L.A. returns in Week 9 with a road game against the Atlanta Falcons, and it's unlikely Williams will be available for the trip.

Related Content

news

Frank Reich names Sam Ehlinger as Colts' starting quarterback for rest of season over Matt Ryan

Second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger has been named the Colts' starter over veteran Matt Ryan, coach Frank Reich announced Monday.

news

Jets rookie RB Breece Hall (ACL), OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps) to miss remainder of 2022 season

A Monday MRI confirmed Jets rookie RB Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos. Offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker will also miss the rest of the season after tearing his triceps.

news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll says DK Metcalf doesn't need surgery on injured knee

The Seahawks received good news on DK Metcalf's injury knee Monday. Head coach Pete Carroll said on the radio that Metcalf won't need surgery for his patellar tendon injury.

news

NFL reviewing interaction involving officials, Mike Evans after Buccaneers-Panthers game

The NFL is reviewing an interaction involving two game officials and Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans following Tampa Bay's loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Pete Carroll on Seahawks claiming first place in NFC West after Week 7: 'Who would have thunk it?'

The Seattle Seahawks claimed first place in the NFC West following their Week 7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and coach Pete Carroll described his team's reaction once finding out postgame.

news

Uncharted territory: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers guiding struggling offenses on sub-.500 teams

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers usually headline winner columns on Mondays. Not so much in 2022. Brady's Bucs (3-4) and Rodgers' Packers (3-4) both lost in Week 7 to fall below .500.

news

Steve Wilks: Hard to pull P.J. Walker out of Panthers' starting QB job after upset win over Buccaneers

A week after a feeble offensive performance, Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker helped guide Carolina to a stunning 21-3 victory over the Buccaneers. Could the backup now keep the starting job?

news

Joe Burrow: Bengals 'finding our stride' in offensive explosion vs. Falcons

After leading an offensive explosion versus the Falcons on Sunday, Bengals QB Joe Burrow said he feels Cincinnati is finding its rhythm and 'finding our stride' after a slower start to the season.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Thumb 'felt great' in return victory over Lions

Dak Prescott's return from the thumb injury that knocked the Dallas starting QB out for five weeks wasn't an offensive explosion. Still, the Cowboys signal-caller passed the first test in a 24-6 victory over the Lions.

news

Jets head coach Robert Saleh says RB Breece Hall suffered potential ACL injury vs. Broncos

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters after the game that the initial diagnosis on running back Breece Hall's knee injury "not good." Saleh added the belief is Hall's injury is to his ACL.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE