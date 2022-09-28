Chargers DE Joey Bosa (groin) to undergo surgery, placed on injured reserve

The Chargers' bad luck got slightly worse with the Wednesday announcement Joey Bosa will undergo surgery on his injured groin and has been placed on injured reserve.

Coach Brandon Staley informed media members of the plan for Bosa, shortly before a team announcement made the trip to IR official on Wednesday afternoon.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Bosa's surgery specifically to address a core muscle injury, and Bosa is expected to be sidelined more than one month.

Bosa suffered the injury during the first quarter of Los Angeles' surprise 38-10 loss to the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars, joining an injury list that includes left tackle Rashawn Slater (biceps; injured reserve), quarterback Justin Herbert (ribs), center Corey Linsley (knee; missed Week 3), and receivers Keenan Allen (hamstring; missed Week 3) and Jalen Guyton (knee; injured reserve). Some of the players listed have a chance to return as early as this week, but others are looking at extended time off, including Bosa.

Bosa's departure costs the Chargers the edge-rushing duo they envisioned when acquiring Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears in the offseason. The pair has accounted 121 combined sacks since Bosa was drafted third overall in 2016, but it will be up to Mack to make an impact on his own with Bosa headed to IR.

The Chargers expect Bosa to return later this season, but he'll miss at least four weeks, per the league's injured reserve requirements.

Los Angeles is 2-3 without Bosa in the five games he's missed since 2020, and in their last game played without him, the Chargers surrendered 41 points to a Davis Mills-led Houston Texans team in Week 16 last season.