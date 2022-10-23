Around the NFL

Brandin Cooks, Chase Claypool, Jerry Jeudy among WRs generating trade interest

Published: Oct 23, 2022 at 11:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The year of the wide receiver could continue through the trade deadline.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that several big-name receivers have been the subject of trade calls, per sources informed of the situation.

Texans WR Brandin Cooks has been the target of multiple calls from teams trying to pry the wideout out of Houston. Cooks, who has been traded three times, would tie Eric Dickerson for most trades in one career if shipped out again. The wideout has been stellar in Houston and is coming off back-to-back 1,000-plus yard seasons. Cooks signed a two-year contract extension in April worth just shy of $40 million with $36 million guaranteed, keeping him under contract through 2024.

Steelers wideout Chase Claypool has been the subject of trade rumors but, barring a shift, is not expected to be dealt, per Rapoport. Claypool has been inconsistent in his third season, generating just 23 catches for 225 yards and one touchdown through six games. With Diontae Johnson and rookie George Pickens sitting as the top two wideouts in Pittsburgh, Claypool is seemingly expendable. But it sounds as though the Steelers would have to be bowled over to consider shipping the 2020 second-round pick out of town at this stage.

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy has been the center of calls, Rapoport noted, as the Denver offense struggles. The former first-round pick hasn't lived up to the billing in his third season and has failed to generate consistently explosive plays. Expected to make positive strides with Russell Wilson under center, Jeudy and the entire limp offense have disappointed. It's possible another team could view the Alabama product as a better fit despite the wideout's struggles against man coverage. And the Broncos might be ready to move on for the right price.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. ET.

