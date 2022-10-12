NFL QB Index, Week 6: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo knocking on door of top 10

2022 stats: 5 games | 54.9 pct | 962 pass yds | 6.3 ypa | 4 pass TD | 4 INT | 40 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 6 fumbles





With Mayfield nursing a high-ankle sprain, the post-Matt Rhule Panthers appear set to shove P.J. Walker onto the field against the Rams on Sunday. It's fair to say we could all use a change.





Mayfield has been attached to three coaches -- Hue Jackson, Freddie Kitchen and Matt Rhule -- who didn't survive his tenure as starting quarterback. You can flip that around to suggest that Baker has endured his share of organizational tumult, but his career is tumbling into dark territory. Through five starts with the Panthers, Mayfield's yards per attempt (6.3) rank second-to-last among current starters while his completion percentage (54.9) sits at the bottom of the league. When his passes aren't batted down in bunches, Mayfield's woeful Carolina offense has sputtered to 31st in yards per drive and 29th in points per drive. The numbers check out to those tasked with watching this messy operation.