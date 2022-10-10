Time to panic?! Broncos, Rams, Packers among NFL teams under pressure after slow start to 2022 season

From "Let Russ cook!" to "Is Russ cooked?" This is a wild development, but the sentiment is valid. One of the most hyped offseason acquisitions in recent memory appears disastrous in the early goings, as Russell Wilson looks nothing like the superstar who made nine Pro Bowls in his 10 seasons with the Seahawks. Currently owning career-low figures in completion percentage (59.4) and passer rating (82.8) while quarterbacking the NFL's second-worst scoring offense (15 ppg), Wilson already has the boo birds out in the Mile High City.





Now, Russ undergoing a procedure on his throwing shoulder Friday adds perspective to the 33-year-old looking dreadful in Denver's mind-numbing home defeat to Indianapolis on Thursday Night Football. But if Russ was compromised, it makes Nathaniel Hackett's ill-fated decision to throw late -- resulting in a soul-crushing end zone pick that gave the Colts new life -- even worse. Speaking of the Broncos' first-year head coach, he looks completely overwhelmed by game management and play calling. Honestly, it feels like this becomes more apparent with each passing week. Broncos fans are going to erupt if they see another shotgun formation on third- or fourth-and-short.





I loved the Hackett hire, but the young coach is trending toward one-and-done. Wilson, on the other hand, is the Broncos' long-term quarterback, for better or worse, thanks to the five-year, $245 million extension Denver handed the veteran just before his first season with the franchise kicked off. Look at the dead cap hits on Russ' deal through 2026!





The Broncos are currently mired in their longest playoff drought since the 1970s. This was supposed to be a season in which Denver not only broke the six-year dry spell, but seriously competed for the Lombardi Trophy. Now the team's just trying to keep its head above water. Can Hackett, Russ and Co. turn this season around before it fully gets away?