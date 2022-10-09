2022 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
Jeremy Bergman's takeaways:
- Big Blue's offense, bloodied and bruised, bounces back. Down arguably their top four receivers and with a gimpy Daniel Jones under center, the Giants leaned on Saquon Barkley early and often. The league's leading rusher was at his best again (106 total yards, TD on 16 touches), playing a role on the ground, through the air and, most notably, in the Wildcat, providing the mobility Jones was lacking early on. So, it didn't help matters when Barkley exited the proceedings with a shoulder injury early in the second half. But Jones, on a bum ankle, led three straight scoring drives out of halftime, including two of over seven minutes, on the backs of role players, like Darius Slayton (back from the brink with 79 yards on six catches), Daniel Bellinger and Marcus Johnson. The oft-ridiculed QB gutted through his ankle injury and a bloody hand to get the Giants back in the game against the cream of the NFC crop, picking up first downs with his arm and eventually his legs (10 rushes for 37 yards). New York teams of previous years would have wilted under the adversity and with their dearth of talent. But Brian Daboll's side is resilient, crafty and creative, a whole greater than the sum of its parts. The Giants' improbable 4-1 start, their best since 2009, is indicative of that turnaround.
- Packers live and die by papercuts. Green Bay played small ball on offense in London, opting for routes with short depths of target and utilizing great blocking by skill-position players to spring YAC. Beating Wink Martindale's blitzes, the strategy worked in the first half. The Packers cruised to a 17-3 lead within 22 minutes of game time, paced by a season-long 13-play, 7:44 touchdown drive. By the half, Rodgers had completed passes to nine different receivers, playing as efficiently as he had all season. But Green Bay got few chances to maintain that level of play in the second half. The Giants returned the favor in the second half with three lengthy scoring drives, stealing away Green Bay's time of possession advantage and the lead. When the Packers began their third drive of the second half with six minutes remaining in the game, New York was already up by seven. Green Bay's promising march reached the red zone with four first downs, but ended on two straight short attempts batted down at the line of scrimmage. Rodgers showed trust in his veteran pass catchers Randall Cobb (99 yards) and Allen Lazard (35 yards, TD) all day, but the Giants read his intent toward them on the final two plays of the drive, sealing the comeback upset. Utilizing the short game through the afternoon, the Packers came up short when it mattered most in London.
- Bakhtiari not all the way back. Packers All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari made his return to the Green Bay starting lineup in Week 3 after over a year out of commission and played all but three snaps in the Pack's overtime win in Week 4. But the veteran was curiously cycled in and out of the starting lineup on Sunday afternoon, alternating drives with Yosh Nijman. Bakhtiari ended up playing only 24 of Green Bay's offensive snaps. The result? Green Bay moved to a quick-pass game to combat a Giants' aggressive pass rush that got home more often than expected. Eight New York defenders logged a total of 14 QB pressures, including three each from Jihad Ward and rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux in his sharpest performance to date. Rodgers, who entered Sunday with a 28.6 passer rating when under pressure, fared no better against New York. Green Bay goes as No. 12 goes, and if the merry-go-round offensive line can't protect him, the 3-2 Packers are in for some trouble.
Next Gen stat of the game: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was 0-6 on deep passes against New York, his most deep pass attempts without a completion in a game since Week 5, 2016 (4-14, 137 yards, INT on such passes in Weeks 1-4).
NFL Research:The 2022 Giants are the second team since 2000 to lose 4+ games in the previous season and match their win total in first five weeks of the following season (2019 49ers, lost in Super Bowl LIV).