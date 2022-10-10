Around the NFL

Behind Bailey Zappe, Bill Belichick's Patriots move to 5-0 with non-first-round QBs making first starts

Published: Oct 10, 2022 at 08:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

It remains to be seen whether Bill Belichick can win a Super Bowl sans Tom Brady, but there is no question the man can still coach up a team led by a backup rookie quarterback.

The New England Patriots demolished the Detroit Lions, who entered the week with the most explosive offense in the NFL, 29-0, with fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe making his first career start.

"Bailey made a lot of good decisions, was accurate with the ball," Belichick said after the win, via the official transcript. "Thought he showed some poise there at some pressure situations where he got out of it and found an open receiver, made good decisions."

Belichick and his staff had a good plan for the rookie and could stick with it after generating a big lead with a smothering defense. Zappe finished 17-of-21 passing (81 percent) for 188 yards, one touchdown, one interception and a 100.0 passer rating.

Zappe became the first rookie drafted in the fourth round or later to win his first career start in the first five weeks of a season since 2001 -- the last late-round QB to win an early-season debut start was Carolina's Chris Weinke in Week 1, 2001. The previous four such QBs all lost their debut start (including the Cowboys' Dak Prescott and the Bears' Kyle Orton in Week 1 of the 2016 and 2005 seasons, respectively).

Winning with a rookie backup is becoming old hat for Belichick.

Zappe is the fifth QB drafted outside the first round to make his first NFL start for the Patriots in the Belichick era. All five won their debut start.

Non-first-round QBs for all other teams are 30-80 (.270 win percentage) in that span.

Zappe became one of two QBs with an 80-plus completion percentage, 100-plus passer rating and one or fewer INTs on 20-plus pass attempts in his first career start in the last 20 seasons. The other? Aaron Rodgers in Week 1, 2008

From Belichick to teammates, each quote raved about the rookie's control of the offense in his first start.

"He did a great job. Had a lot of control," tight end Hunter Henry said. "Great job in the huddle, poised. We knew that going into the game, I mean, he did a great job. He did that last week and was able to control the game really well."

With an uncertain timeline on Mac Jones' ankle injury, the Pats have proven in the last two weeks they can compete with a fourth-round rookie under center. While not every team will sport a woeful defense like Detroit, Week 6 brings a trip to Cleveland, where the Browns haven't exactly been playing solid D of late, either.

"It always feels better getting a win," Zappe said of his first start. "We played team football today. Defense pitched a shutout. O-line played really well. Receivers played well. It was a team effort today, and it was nice to get the win."

Related Content

news

Ron Rivera on Brian Robinson's return six weeks after being shot: 'We know he is ready to roll'

The Commanders fell short of victory Sunday against the Titans, but Brian Robinson's return to the lineup six weeks after being shot provided a personal win.

news

Breece Hall 'hit a couple of home runs' in Jets' rout of Dolphins

Jets rookie RB Breece Hall provided a spark for the second straight week with 197 scrimmage yards in a blowout win over Miami.

news

Giants' 4-1 start under coach Brian Daboll silences doubters: 'We've been for real since Day 1'

The Giants won four games in 2021 under Joe Judge. Through five games of the Brian Daboll era, Big Blue has already matched that win total, moving to 4-1 after Sunday's comeback upset over the Packers in London.

news

Ravens' Lamar Jackson on Justin Tucker's latest game-winner: 'I thank God we have Tuck on our side'

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is the game's biggest special-teams advantage, and he proved it again on Sunday night with a 43-yard game-winning kick.

news

Falcons trade former Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones to Browns

The Browns are acquiring former Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones from the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a late-round draft swap, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Saints HC Dennis Allen on Taysom Hill's versatility in four-TD game vs. Seahawks: 'It's a good piece to have'

Hill rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another score in New Orleans' 39-32 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Hill was brought in for key situations throughout the game to provide another offensive option for the Saints, and his contributions helped New Orleans come out on top in the back-and-forth contest.

news

Referee on Falcons' Grady Jarrett roughing passer penalty: Defender unnecessarily threw QB to ground

Sunday's Falcons-Buccaneers game included a controversial roughing the passer penalty on Falcons DT Grady Jarrett. Referee Jerome Boger defended the call after the game.

news

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny suffers fractured fibula in loss to Saints

Rashaad Penny suffered a fractured fibula in Sunday's 39-32 loss to the Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Penny will undergo tests Monday to determine associated damage and to see if surgery is necessary.

news

Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater exits loss to Jets due to concussion protocol

Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out in the first quarter of Miami's 40-17 loss to the Jets on Sunday. The QB left with an elbow injury and was evaluated for a head injury. Miami said Bridgewater wouldn't return due to the concussion protocol.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 5 action.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 5: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 5 Sunday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE