Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (thumb) would need to make significant strides to play vs. Eagles in Week 6

Published: Oct 09, 2022 at 06:59 AM
by Tom Pelissero & Ian Rapoport

The Cowboys aren't ruling out Dak Prescott for next week's game at Philadelphia, but the quarterback is still regaining grip strength and would need to make significant strides to be ready to return from his fractured right thumb, per sources.

Prescott underwent surgery on Sept. 12 and was given a return timeline of four to six weeks. Monday marks four weeks since the surgery; Prescott has another doctor's appointment scheduled for Tuesday to evaluate his progress and determine what more he can do on the field.

Last week, Prescott did some very light throwing but was listed as a non-participant in practice. He has kept up with conditioning, so there's no question he'll be in shape whenever he gets the green light. It's just a matter of when the swelling and soreness in the thumb totally subside and he's able to hold and throw the ball normally, consistently and accurately.

After the road game against the Eagles, the Cowboys have two consecutive games in climate-controlled AT&T Stadium -- Oct. 23 against the Lions and Oct. 30 against the Bears -- before their Week 9 bye.

Always pushing himself, Prescott had been targeting today's game against the Rams for his return, but that was a long shot given the time needed for the bone to heal and him to resume throwing. Instead, it'll be the fourth consecutive start for backup Cooper Rush, who has helped the Cowboys win their first three games of the season.

