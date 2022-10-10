Breece Hall 'hit a couple of home runs' in Jets' rout of Dolphins

New York Jets running back Breece Hall won Week 4's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week award. Then he went out and played even bigger in Sunday's blowout win over the Miami Dolphins.

Hall rushed for 97 yards with a touchdown on 18 carries and added two catches for 100 yards in the 40-17 victory. The 197 scrimmage yards set a Jets rookie record.

"We were just out there balling and making plays today," Hall said, via the team's official website. "The coaches put us in a good position to execute and make really good plays for the team and that is what we did."

Hall made several big plays to spearhead the win. First was a 79-yard reception on the final play of the first quarter -- 61 yards after the catch. It was the longest play by a rookie running back since Nick Chubb in Week 10, 2018.

"He was awesome. He's an explosive player," coach Robert Saleh said. "When he drafted him, we said we drafted him because we needed a home-run hitter on this team and he did that. He hit a couple of home runs today."

The running back was tackled short of the goal line a couple of times, but Gang Green was able to punch it home -- five rushing TDs on the day, including two by fellow RB Michael Carter.

"Man, ugh," Hall said jokingly of getting tackled at the 1-yard line. "I just have to learn to fight for that extra yard."

The Jets drafted Hall with hopes he could provide an explosive element to complement Carter in the backfield. The Iowa State product is the ideal outlet for Zach Wilson.