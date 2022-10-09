Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater ruled out vs. Jets due to concussion protocol

Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been ruled out of Miami's game versus the Jets on Sunday. The QB left with an elbow injury and was evaluated for a head injury. Miami said Bridgewater won't return due to the concussion protocol.

Bridgewater passed the tests administered by the doctors. However due to the new concussion protocols agreed to on Saturday, which added ataxia to the "no-go" list, and what the ATC spotter saw, Bridgewater was ruled out, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday. In their joint statement on Saturday, the NFL and NFLPA said ataxia is "is defined as abnormality of balance/stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological issue."

Bridgewater will now be placed into concussion protocol and go through all of its steps, including being cleared by an independent neurologist, before being allowed to play again.

The Dolphins backup is the first player to be removed from play under the new NFL-NFLPA protocols.

Bridgewater played just one snap Sunday. The veteran QB was hit by Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner in the end zone while attempting a pass, landing hard on his left elbow. He was called for intentional grounding, resulting in a safety.

The veteran was seen entering the medical tent on the sidelines after the play before heading to the locker room. Third-string rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson came in at QB to replace him.