Around the NFL

Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater ruled out vs. Jets due to concussion protocol

Published: Oct 09, 2022 at 01:33 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been ruled out of Miami's game versus the Jets on Sunday. The QB left with an elbow injury and was evaluated for a head injury. Miami said Bridgewater won't return due to the concussion protocol.

Bridgewater passed the tests administered by the doctors. However due to the new concussion protocols agreed to on Saturday, which added ataxia to the "no-go" list, and what the ATC spotter saw, Bridgewater was ruled out, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday. In their joint statement on Saturday, the NFL and NFLPA said ataxia is "is defined as abnormality of balance/stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological issue."

Bridgewater will now be placed into concussion protocol and go through all of its steps, including being cleared by an independent neurologist, before being allowed to play again.

The Dolphins backup is the first player to be removed from play under the new NFL-NFLPA protocols.

Bridgewater played just one snap Sunday. The veteran QB was hit by Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner in the end zone while attempting a pass, landing hard on his left elbow. He was called for intentional grounding, resulting in a safety.

The veteran was seen entering the medical tent on the sidelines after the play before heading to the locker room. Third-string rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson came in at QB to replace him.

Bridgewater was starting his first game of the season in place of usual starter Tua Tagovailoa, who was ruled out versus New York after suffering a concussion during the Dolphins' Week 4 loss to the Bengals.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 5 action.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 5: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 5 Sunday.

news

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) active vs. Patriots

After he missed one week while dealing with an ankle injury, Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is active for Sunday's game versus the Patriots.

news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (ribs) will return to field vs. Seahawks

After he was absent for his New Orleans Saints' Week 4 game in London, star RB Alvin Kamara is officially active vs. the Seahawks.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 5 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Injury roundup: Dolphins WRs Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle active vs. Jets

Wide receivers Tyreek Hill (quad) and Jaylen Waddle (groin) are expected to play today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Ravens' All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) expected to return for 'Sunday Night Football' vs. Bengals

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is expected to play in the Ravens' Sunday Night Football game versus the Bengals, his first game action since the 2021 season opener, and just his second time taking the field since fracturing his ankle almost two years ago.

news

NFL, NFLPA agree to modify concussion protocols following completion of Tua Tagovailoa investigation

The NFL and NFLPA have reached an agreement on modified concussion protocols that will take effect this Sunday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on London game vs. Giants: 'It's going to be a special moment'

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has expressed a desire to put on a passing showcase against the New York Giants on Sunday when Green Bay becomes the last of the NFL's 32 teams to play in London.

news

NFLPA approves updated concussion protocol, next step is for NFL to sign off on changes

The NFL Players Association's healthy and safety committee on Friday formally approved the updated concussion protocol, meant to close the "loophole" on gross motor instability. The next step is for the NFL to sign off on the final language of the updated protocol.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE