NFL stats and records, Week 5: Bills QB Josh Allen's first-half clinic puts him in 150-touchdown club

Someone had to be on the other end of Allen's greatness in Week 5. The Steelers suffered their largest loss spanning not only the Mike Tomlin era (2007-present), but also the Bill Cowher era (1992-2006). The 35-point defeat was Pittsburgh's biggest since a 51-0 debacle against the Browns in Week 1, 1989. Hall of Fame head coach Chuck Noll stood on the sidelines for that game.

The Steelers moved to 0-8 without T.J. Watt since the Associated Press 2021 Defensive Player of the Year entered the NFL in 2017. As for Pittsburgh's rookie QB, there's some good news, bad news to be told. The good news? Pickett threw for 327 yards in Week 5, the most by a Steelers quarterback in his first career start. The bad news? Pickett is one game into a seven-game stretch against teams with winning records last season. It's the longest streak to start a career for a rookie quarterback since at least 1950. The Steelers, currently on a four-game skid, have not lost five straight games since Weeks 10-14, 2009.