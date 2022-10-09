2022 NFL season, Week 5: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 5 Sunday:
- Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring; questionable) did not return versus the Giants in London after exiting in the second half.
- New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (shoulder) re-entered the game in the fourth quarter after being announced as questionable to return. Cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) was ruled out the rest of the game after initially being announced as questionable to return to start the second half.