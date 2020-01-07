Panthers hire Baylor's Matt Rhule as head coach

"This was a unique opportunity," Rhule told reporters outside his home. "After meeting with Mr. [David] Tepper, the owner of the Panthers, after meeting with [general manager] Marty Hurney, it just seemed like a unique opportunity to go to the next level and put a process in place that's going to win. But it was hard. It's hard just because I love these players. Players were texting me all day. They all understand. They want to go to the NFL, it's my chance to go to the NFL. But it doesn't take away from how much I care about them."