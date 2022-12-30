Cowboys QB Dak Prescott not dwelling on league-leading 14 interceptions: 'I'm on to the next play'

Dak Prescott's play was at times shaky in the first half Thursday night and stellar in the second.

Having protracted a career-long interception streak to six games, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback also led his team to its sixth win in its last seven games with a 27-13 road victory against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. With his Cowboys standing at 12-4 and having collected two wins in six days, Prescott isn't dwelling on the interceptions or worried about style points -- just the victories.

"To be able to play this position, you've gotta have a short-term memory," Prescott told reporters after the game. "Whether the interception you feel is your fault, not your fault, whether you throw it to the guy and lose out on points before half or not, you've gotta be able to turn the page and just move on. That's something that, honestly, I take pride in. Obviously, you're not trying to have that adversity or cause that adversity, but good or bad, I'm on to the next play."

At the conclusion of Thursday's win, Prescott had thrown for 282 yards on 29-of-41 passing with a pair of touchdown passes to tight end Dalton Schultz. He'd also accounted for three first-half turnovers, including a pair of interceptions that increased his season total to 14, which is tied for the league high with Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Roughly 1,200 miles west of Dallas, Carr was benched earlier in the week in Las Vegas. But nobody's calling for Prescott's job despite the same number of INTs.