Lions firmly in playoff race with Dan Campbell, Jared Goff helping to propel turnaround

No one outside the organization envisioned such a possibility at the end of October, when over a three-day stretch the Lions left league observers shaking their heads. They lost to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, fired defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant on Monday, and traded tight end T.J. Hockenson, one of their best players, on Tuesday.

Safety DeShon Elliott, who signed with Detroit in the offseason after three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, awoke that Tuesday morning to a cell-phone message from his family. Before reading the message he had no idea about the trade. After listening to the message he had no idea about the team's direction.

"The first thing I thought was, 'Damn, are we trying to tank?' " he said. "But then we came in and had a team meeting, and Dan was like, 'That was just a business move. Things happen. It's the league.' All we knew was that we had us. It was us against the league."

You take your motivation where you can find it in the NFL, and since that whirlwind the Lions have been nearly unbeatable. They defeated the Packers, Bears and Giants, lost by three to the Bills, and beat the Jaguars and Vikings, who were seeking to clinch the NFC North title with a victory.

What changed? How did a team that started 0-10-1 last season and 1-6 this year -- a franchise coming off four consecutive last-place finishes and no division titles since 1993, and no playoff wins since 1991 -- turn things around? How did they go from being the same ol' Lions to a club opponents can no longer circle on the schedule?

It began in January 2021 with the hiring of Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes, who believed any change on the field would have to be preceded by a change in culture. That meant finding physical, smart and dedicated players who would not be weighed down by the failures of the past. They would view playing for the Lions as an opportunity, not a curse.

"Brad and I put together a roster that we really believed in, guys who have had to overcome adversity," Campbell told me after Sunday's game. "They never got down. There are guys here from last year, when we only won three games, but we brought them here because they championed the cause. They were about what we were about. Then there are the coaches. They carried the message. They believe in what I believe in."

Second, they wanted a team that could play complementary football, which was missing to start this season. The offense was humming, for the most part, but the defense was hemorrhaging yards and points, particularly through the air. Communication issues and an inability to marry the rush with coverage repeatedly hurt them and caused a trust issue among some players, according to Campbell.

There were players who were unsure of their responsibilities, which caused other guys to try to pick up the slack. But trying to do more created even more problems.