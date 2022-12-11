2022 NFL season, Week 14: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 14 Sunday:
- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (concussion) has been ruled out against the Steelers.
- Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (finger) has been ruled out against the Browns. Wide receiver Tee Higgins is questionable to return with a right hamstring injury.
- Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (neck), offensive lineman Terence Steele (knee), and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (shoulder) have all been ruled out against the Texans.
- Houston Texans wide receiver Jalen Camp (oblique) and offensive lineman Kenyon Green (ankle) are both questionable to return against the Cowboys. Defensive back Steven Nelson (ankle) has been ruled out.
- Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks is questionable to return against the Lions with a toe injury.
- New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (ribs) was ruled out against the Eagles. Linebacker Micah McFadden (ankle/neck) is questionable to return.
- New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (head) and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (calf) have both been ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Bills. Linebacker Marcell Harris (ankle) is questionable to return.
- Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyron Johnson (shoulder), safety Reed Blankenship (knee), and punter Arryn Siposs (ankle) have all been ruled out against the Giants. Offensive tackle Lane Johnson (abdomen) is questionable to return.
- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Ravens and is in concussion protocol. Defensive end Chris Wormley (knee) was also ruled out.
- Tennessee Titans running back Dontrell Hilliard (neck) was carted off to the locker room and is questionable to return against the Jaguars.