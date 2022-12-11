49ers WR Deebo Samuel (ankle) ruled out vs. Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel exited Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers with an ankle injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The 49ers WR is believed to have avoided a major injury and is still being evaluated to learn more about his injury, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

Samuel was initially announced as questionable to return with a knee injury upon his exit.

With 5:10 remaining in the second quarter, Samuel sustained the injury while getting tackled on a rush up the middle, with his legs twisting under bodies as a Bucs defender corralled him to the ground. Samuel lost a fumble on the play as the ball fell from his grasp once his legs bent back awkwardly.

Samuel immediately grabbed his left leg as he writhed on the turf. With his teammates on bended knee as he was attended to by San Francisco's staff, Samuel was carted to the locker room.

San Francisco held a 21-0 lead over the Bucs at the time of Samuel's exit. The 49ers' All-Pro WR scored the game's first touchdown on a 13-yard run and had four receptions for 43 yards before leaving the game.