NFL, NFLPA reviewing handling of DeVante Parker's concussion in Patriots' win over Cardinals

The NFL and NFL Players Association are reviewing the circumstances surrounding New England Patriots receiver DeVante Parker's concussion during Monday night's win over the Arizona Cardinals and his removal from the game, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Parker left the prime-time game after taking a hit in the first quarter against Arizona. The Patriots receiver caught a 10-yard pass on a slant with 4:19 left in the first frame before being tackled by Cardinals defensive back Antonio Hamilton.

After the play, Parker appeared to struggle with his balance as New England lined up for its next play; fellow receiver Nelson Agholor and quarterback Mac Jones also appeared to signal to the referees that Parker should be checked for a concussion. Before the play could be run, Arizona stopped play by challenging the receiver's catch. Parker was then removed from the game and eventually ruled out with a head injury.

The NFL-NFLPA review comes months after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was allowed to return to a Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills, prompting modifications to the concussion protocol. Both the NFL and NFLPA agreed to add ataxia to the list of "no-go" symptoms.

Ataxia is defined as "abnormality of balance/stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological issue."

Parker is fifth on the Patriots in receptions (25) and second in receiving yards (460). He has been on the field for 60.9% of New England's offensive snaps this season.