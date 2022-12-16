Broncos QB Russell Wilson ruled out vs. Cardinals despite passing concussion protocol

Russell Wilson will not suit up Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Friday that Wilson passed concussion protocol but will not play in Week 15. The coach cited precautions for keeping the QB out.

"As an organization we decided to give him another week to get ready, so he's ready to go for the Los Angeles Rams," Hackett told reporters Friday. "Russ is one of our ultimate competitors in this game, he's unbelievable."

According to the coach, Wilson was not happy with the organizational decision but the club will err on the side of caution with their highly-paid QB.

"We informed him of the decision; he's not happy with it," said Hackett. "He wants to be out there and play. He's very, very competitive, as we all know and wants to compete for this team and be out there. And we as an organization after discussing and talking throughout this entire week have decided it's best for our organization. It's best for Russell. We talked about this from top all the way to the bottom. So we looked at every single thing and just wanted to give him another week to get ready."

Brett Rypien will make his second start of the season in place of Wilson against the Colt McCoy-led Cardinals.

Early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to Kansas City, Wilson's head was slammed to the ground on a scramble. Cameras showed a sizable welt on Wilson's head. The concussion halted Wilson's best game in a Broncos jersey as he threw a season-high three touchdown passes before exiting.