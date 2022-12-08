Desmond Ridder to take over as Falcons' starting quarterback; Atlanta to bench Marcus Mariota

The Atlanta Falcons will be turning to rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder as their new starter, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

Ridder had been the Falcons' backup QB for the first 13 weeks of the season behind Marcus Mariota, who came to Atlanta in the offseason. Mariota has led the Falcons to a 5-8 record, and the team has lost four of its last five games.

Coach Arthur Smith would not rule out the possibility of changing things up at the quarterback position after Atlanta's 19-16 loss to the Steelers last Sunday, saying that "every job is open." Now it's looking like Smith has decided to make that change, and Ridder will get his chance to lead the Falcons starting in Week 15 versus the Saints after this week's bye.