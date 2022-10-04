Five overreactions at the quarter mark of the 2022 NFL season

These two quarterbacking legends have shattered age-related norms. Rodgers, 38, won the two most recent MVP awards, and Brady, 45, led the NFL in passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43) last season. But have the two oldest players to throw a pass this season finally begun to reveal signs that they are yielding to Father Time?

Yes, Rodgers threw his 500th career touchdown pass in Week 4 -- but he needed overtime to pull out a victory over the one-win Patriots and their third-string quarterback, rookie Bailey Zappe. Rodgers somehow has Green Bay at 3-1, even with the Packers averaging their fewest points per game (18.8) since 2006, when Rodgers was a second-year pro holding a clipboard for Brett Favre. Rodgers has thrown fewer than 10 picks in an NFL-record 12 straight seasons (minimum 100 pass attempts), and he hasn't thrown more than five in a season since 2017, when he had six. But with three picks on his ledger already this season, he's on pace for 12, one less than his career high of 13, set in his first season as a starter, in 2008.

Brady threw as many passing scores in Week 4 (three) as he had in Weeks 1-3 combined. The Buccaneers scored a season-high 31 points to bring their season average up to 20.5, but that's still the lowest per-game mark by any team with Brady as the starting quarterback. Brady's sack percentage (4.3) is as high as it's been since 2017 (5.7), and his touchdown percentage (3.9) matches his career low in a full season as a starter (matched in 2019). He's also dealing with what NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported is a rotator cuff injury. Tampa Bay scrapped its way to 2-1 on the backs of a defense allowing 27 points through 3 games. Then Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs dropped 41 on them on Sunday Night Football in Week 4.