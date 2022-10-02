Packers QB Aaron Rodgers becomes fifth to throw for 500 career TDs 

Already flush with career accomplishments and awards, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has added another milestone to his resume.

Rodgers became the fifth player in NFL history to throw for 500 career touchdown passes (including postseason) when he connected with Romeo Doubs on Sunday in the Packers' 27-24 overtime win over the New England Patriots.

In the fourth quarter, Rodgers hit Doubs for his second TD toss of the day to put him in the 500 club, where he joined Hall of Famers Brett Favre (552 touchdown passes) and Peyton Manning (579), future HOFer Drew Brees (608) and all-time touchdown leader Tom Brady, who entered Sunday with 713 touchdown passes.

Rodgers' 13-yard TD pass to Doubs led to a tie ballgame against the Pats and followed a first-half touchdown throw to tight end Robert Tonyan. He finished the game 21-of-35 passing for 251 yards, the two touchdowns and an interception as Green Bay improved to 3-1 on the season.

Rodgers, joining Brees and Brady, also became only the third player to throw for 500 TDs with a single team.

A surefire future Hall of Famer, Rodgers has won back-to-back AP NFL Most Valuable Player honors, bringing him to four total in his career. A 10-time Pro Bowler, the 38-year-old Rodgers is also in the NFL top 10 for career completions, passing yards and passer rating.