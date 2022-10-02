Around the NFL

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers becomes fifth to throw for 500 career TDs 

Published: Oct 02, 2022 at 07:11 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Already flush with career accomplishments and awards, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has added another milestone to his resume.

Rodgers became the fifth player in NFL history to throw for 500 career touchdown passes (including postseason) when he connected with Romeo Doubs on Sunday in the Packers' 27-24 overtime win over the New England Patriots.

In the fourth quarter, Rodgers hit Doubs for his second TD toss of the day to put him in the 500 club, where he joined Hall of Famers Brett Favre (552 touchdown passes) and Peyton Manning (579), future HOFer Drew Brees (608) and all-time touchdown leader Tom Brady, who entered Sunday with 713 touchdown passes.

Rodgers' 13-yard TD pass to Doubs led to a tie ballgame against the Pats and followed a first-half touchdown throw to tight end Robert Tonyan. He finished the game 21-of-35 passing for 251 yards, the two touchdowns and an interception as Green Bay improved to 3-1 on the season.

Rodgers, joining Brees and Brady, also became only the third player to throw for 500 TDs with a single team.

A surefire future Hall of Famer, Rodgers has won back-to-back AP NFL Most Valuable Player honors, bringing him to four total in his career. A 10-time Pro Bowler, the 38-year-old Rodgers is also in the NFL top 10 for career completions, passing yards and passer rating.

The Packers offense has been a little slow out of the gates in 2022, but Rodgers delivered a reminder of just how brilliant he's been in his career and how phenomenal he continues to be.

Related Content

news

Patriots QB Brian Hoyer suffers head injury, replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe vs. Packers

Quarterback Brian Hoyer was ruled out with a head injury after being hit during the first quarter of the Patriots game versus the Packers on Sunday. Rookie Bailey Zappe has come in at quarterback.

news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett replaces Mitchell Trubisky in loss to Jets

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett entered the game for Mitchell Trubisky on the first offensive possession of the second half versus the New York Jets.

news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) active vs. Cardinals

A thigh injury won't sideline Christian McCaffrey for Week 4. McCaffrey is officially active for the Carolina Panthers' home game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 4 action.

news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt says his heart was shocked back into rhythm on Thursday

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt said tweeted on Sunday that his heart was shocked back into rhythm on Thursday after he experienced a episode of atrial fibrillation on Wednesday.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 4: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 4 Sunday.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 4 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (rib) won't play vs. Vikings in London

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara won't be taking the field at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported.

news

Injury roundup: Buccaneers WRs Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Russell Gage expected to play vs. Chiefs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers Chris Godwin (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee) and Russell Gage (hamstring), all listed as questionable, are expected to play tonight, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

news

NFLPA terminates unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Tua Tagovailoa's concussion evaluation during Week 3 game vs. Bills

The NFL Players Association has terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion check during Miami's game against the Bills on Sept. 25, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday.

news

Browns downgrade DE Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps) to out versus Falcons

The Browns star pass rusher has been downgraded to out for Sunday's road game versus the Falcons, the team announced Saturday. Garrett (shoulder, biceps) was initially listed as questionable for the game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE